Greencastle’s McCann aiming to upset the league champs Clonoe

INTERMEDIATE CHAMPIONSHIP FIRST ROUND

WHAT is probably the toughest first round encounter that they could have asked for will see Greencastle bidding to upset the odds against an all-conquering Clonoe side which swept all before them by winning the Division Two League title earlier this year.

Greencastle’s defeat to Clonoe in the league a few weeks ago confirmed the east Tyrone side as champions. But now the two teams will have to do it all again when they meet in the Championship this Sunday afternoon at Ballinamullan.

It will be very much a case of the St Patrick’s entering the game with nothing to lose. But the underdogs tag is one that they’ll relish, and fairly recent senior experience means that they enter this clash with real credentials and hope of causing a big surprise.

Captain Miceál McCann knows well that there’s a massive challenge ahead of them. Nevertheless, there is also a sense of optimism among the Greencastle camp, and nothing can be ruled out despite facing the red hot favourites for Paddy Cullen success.

“Clonoe are going to be tricky enough opponents, and they came through the league unbeaten,” he remarked.

“We know that there’s a big challenge in front of us and it’s one that we’re definitely looking forward to. We played them just two weeks ago and know how sharp they are, and what their main strengths are going to be.

“Both teams probably weren’t at full strength that day. But we’ve seen them through the years at senior level, they’re a quality team and we know that there’s a big challenge in front of us.

“It’s about just getting down and making sure our preparations are right for the match this week.”

Greencastle finished the Division Two league in ninth position with 14 points. They were well clear of the relegation zone, but will also realise what’s needed if they are to progress beyond the first round of the championship.

“We started off in the league very well and then went seven games without a win. It’s probably hard to know what to take from the whole campaign. I suppose we did secure our survival early on, and then that allowed us to work on a few things in training.

“Hopefully those things will work out alright in the championship now. We’re definitely going into the championship as underdogs against Clonoe. That’s not a bad position to be in because we normally play well when we’re written off.

“Hopefully that will show itself again. There can be no mistakes because we’re facing a hard game no matter what. It’s one that we’re looking forward to.”

One thing for certain is that there will be no shortage of effort from the St Patrick’s as they face that tough clash against a double-chasing Clonoe side.