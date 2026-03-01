Griggs is World Championship bound after winning Irish crown

NICK Griggs will represent Ireland at the World Indoor Championships in Poland later this month after he claimed a first ever senior National Indoor 3000 metres title this afternoon.

The Newmills man, who became the first Irishman ever to win a European Cross-Country Championship individual gold medal at the end of last year, achieved the qualifying standard for the World Championships in America a few weeks ago, but with only two places on the flight from Dublin to the Kujawsko-Pomorska Arena Toruń, he knew he would have to finish ahead of either Andrew Coscoran or Darragh McElhinney at the Irish Championships to be able to race in Poland.

And earlier today he achieved that feat and in some style too by winning his maiden Irish senior indoor gold medal with a sprint finish victory over McElhinney in a time of eight minutes 14.52 seconds to win the title by 0.16 of a second in the process.

Griggs’ Candor team-mate Callum Morgan was third on the day, while Coscoran finished down in eighth position in the end.