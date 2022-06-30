Grit the key to Gortin’s fine league spell

GORTIN are unbeaten after five matches in Division Two, something their manager Colm McGarvey attributes primarily to their trademark grit and resilience.

Only Galbally are faring better at this relatively early stage of the season, but Gortin are going well even if they’re playing in fits and starts.

Their matches have been close-run affairs – a five-point win over Tattyreagh has been their most comfortable victory while their ‘worst’ result was a draw against newly promoted Cookstown – and their manager hopes there’s more to come from the St Patrick’s.

“It’s my third year so I know what the squad is capable of and we’re not there yet. We’ve gone through sticky patches in games but we’ve shown good determination to get ourselves back into contention.

“I think there’s more to come. We’re playing in fits and starts but know we have to improve when it comes to the heavy hitters and the championship. We still feel that if we get things right we can compete with anybody.”

Division Two is particularly fraught with danger this year with the inclusion of recent Intermediate Championship winners Galbally and Pomeroy, not to mention Edendork and Eglish, all of which suffered relegation from the top flight last season. Gortin doesn’t have the biggest playing pool in the world but they’re making the most with what they have.

McGarvey: “Four good teams came down from Division One last year, and with no disrespect intended, the teams that went up probably aren’t at their level.

“These league games are like championship for us – we have about 20 players tops at the minute so we’re reliant on everyone doing their job and getting on with it.”

Although matches were placed on hold last weekend due to the sad passing of Tyrone hurling star Damian Casey, on the whole it’s been a hectic schedule for clubs like Gortin.

“Things are tight and there’s very little leeway, especially for a lot of clubs in Division Two and Three who are like ourselves in terms of numbers. You pick up niggles from playing week-after-week and there isn’t a game from now until the end of the summer where someone won’t be away as there was no holiday break pencilled in, we weren’t able to book time off as a block so we’ll always be missing someone.”

On the bright side, talismanic midfielder Ruairi Keenan is in good shape after struggling through last year’s championship with a back injury. Veteran full-forward Shane Clarke returned to feature against Tattyreagh, while former Tyrone underage star Sean Óg McAleer has returned after a short stint away. They’ll need those players and more when it comes to championship time, and they’ll take on Owen Roes in the first round of the championship.

They lost to the Leckpatrick side on penalties in last year’s semi-final, but it’s very much a best out of three scenario as Gortin got the better of them in the 2020 championship.

“It’s the third year in a row we’ll be coming up against Owen Roes, it’s always a tough game. They’re very similar to ourselves, they always go on the offensive.

“Championship is championship, you never get an easy draw, and every team believes they can win on any given day.”