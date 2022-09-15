Hannah strikes silver twice in Edmonton

HANNAH Turkington’s hugely successful 2022 Dodgeball season concluded in style at the World Championships in Edmonton, Canada where she helped GB’s women’s and mixed cloth teams to silver medals.

The Dungannon woman was a member of the Crossfire club’s Northern Ireland League title triumph earlier in the year before she helped Northern Ireland women, alongside sister Eve, to bronze medal success at the European Championships in Holland where she also struck gold as part of the mixed team.

Following those exceptional performances she was selected to represent Team GB at the World Championships in Canada as part of the women’s cloth and mixed cloth teams as well as playing for the women’s foam side – foam dodgeball has a different ball and matches last longer and are played on a bigger court.

Hannah wasn’t expecting to have the opportunity to take on the world’s best until the surprise call came to tell her she had earned a spot on the squads travelling to Canada and she’s delighted that the chance came and that she took it.

“At the start of the year my plan was just to have fun, enjoy playing dodgeball and not get injured,” she explained.

“I did not expect to be selected for team GB and get chosen to go to the World Cup.

“It was an unbelievable experience getting to play on court with some of the best dodgeball players in the world and such lovely people. To get to met all the different nations at the worlds was brilliant as well.”

In Canada, Hannah helped the GB women to wins over Mexico (30-0), USA (14-12), Australia (20-8), Sweden (16-8), Italy (16-12), Ireland (24-4) and Canada (25-3), before they lost in the final to Austria.

And in the Mixed, Hannah and her Team GB colleagues defeated Mexico (34-4), Italy (24-12), USA (20-16), Sweden (15-13), Australia (24-10) before overcoming Sweden again 21-7. In the final, they endured an up and down experience against Austria, losing14-16 after an incredible comeback having trailed 2-12 at half time.

Despite the two final losses, the Tyrone woman thoroughly enjoyed her experience at the Dodgeball World Championships.

“What an amazing experience!,” she beamed. “It’s been an incredible week getting to play with some of the best dodgeballers in the world.

“It’s amazing [to have won two silver medals] but I don’t think it has all really sunk in yet as I am just home from Canada.

“When I came back from the European Championships in July I had to then focus on my football matches for Mid Ulster Ladies and the training for the World’s at the same time so haven’t had much time to think about it all yet.

“It’s been a great year for dodgeball. I am very lucky to play with such great players and teams. Without these players and coaches working so hard on and off the court none of it would be possible.”