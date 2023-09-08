Happy Harps Ladies dent Drumquin dreams

LADIES JUNIOR B CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL

Stewartstown 7-11 Drumquin 1-7

STEWARTSTOWN secured Junior football for 2024 with a comprehensive victory at Greencastle but despite the scoreline Drumquin can hold their heads up high. Twenty five years on from winning the Tyrone Junior title they are very much on the road back.

The Harps found themselves six points clear by the break, 3-3 to 1-3, the Drumquin goal coming from the impressive Sarah Louise Mc Laughlin who scored all bar one point for the Tones on the night.

Always in control Stewartstown with a fine mix of youth and experience pressed on in the second half. Frankie Park completed her hat-trick of goals with the other majors coming from Emma Lowe (2-2), Sinead Donnelly and Emma Mc Nally.

Caoimhe O’Neill, Aine McCann, Laura Quinn and Alanah Wylie all contributed to the eleven points as the Harps sealed that silverware and with it promotion next season.