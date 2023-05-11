Harps aiming for six of the best

SHOULD Strathroy Harps defeat Enniskillen Town United in tomorrow (Friday) evening’s Mulhern Cup Final they will become the most successful Tyrone team in the competition’s illustrious history.

The Fermanagh and Western Football Association’s premier knockout competition has been contested for 115 years with Enniskillen Rangers holding the record of most victories having triumphed an impressive sixteen times.

By comparison Tyrone teams have some catching up to do. Between 1985 and 2003 the now defunct Shelbourne clinched the prized silverware on four occasions, Dergview won it back-to-back in 1997 and 1998 but since then Tummery Athletic and Strathroy Harps have been the most successful Tyrone teams, having won it five times apiece.

Advertisement

Harps have contested six finals since their first success in 2007 and come Friday night they’ll have the opportunity to make it six of the best when they lock horns with the fancied Town.

Manager Benny Boyle is hoping that his players can clear the final hurdle in their pursuit of cup glory and a unique place in history.

“We have had a tough run to the final and I think that has galvanised us a bit,” said the player-manager.

“After a poor start to the league, we have put together a decent cup run, and, even after we were beaten in the semi-final of the Junior Cup, we put it right in the Mulhern again.

“The Mulhern has both tested us and galvanised us. Having been beaten in two semi-finals of the Junior, the last-four clash against Killen was all about winning it.

“It didn’t really matter how we won it, it was all about getting over the line. It’s the old cliche that semi-finals are only about winning. For us it was important given the young lads that are in and around the squad, it was good for them.

“We had to come from behind against Killen and, in truth, we have been making a bit of a habit of that this season. Mind you, I’m not sure we can afford to do that against Town.”

Advertisement

Town will start as slight favourites although the most recent league game between the sides finished 3-3.

En route to the showpiece decider Harps have accounted for Fintona Swifts, NFC Kesh, Mountfield and Killen Rangers in the semi-final.

Goal ace Tommy Murphy came off the bench to scored the winner in that comeback last-four triumph and he’s relishing the showdown with James McKenna and Rory Judge’s Town.

“We are looking forward to the game and most of the boys are flying fit,” said the accomplished marksman. “For the last few league games we had a few boys missing but it’s all coming together.

“We’re a match for any team when we have everyone available. We’ll prepare well for Town but to be honest it’s more about making sure that we produce a performance on the night. Hopefully that will be enough to get us over the line.”

Friday’s final tie kicks-off at 7.30pm.