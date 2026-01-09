Harte- A Legend of Tyrone football

IF Peter Harte has indeed kicked his last ball for Tyrone, we can only wish him well after an outstanding career by any metric.

Tyrone boss Malachy O’Rourke explained after Friday night’s McKenna Cup encounter that Harte is unlikely to commit for the 2026 season, which suggests that Harte has decided to draw a line under what was a remarkable intercounty career.

The Errigal Ciaran clubman played for sixteen successive seasons at senior intercounty level – a noteworthy achievement in itself – during which he won four Ulster Championships, two All-Stars and an All-Ireland senior title in 2021.

Harte emerged as a burgeoning star of the future during his school days with Omagh CBS, and played a leading role on the Tyrone Minor team that won an All-Ireland title with a memorable replay victory over Mayo in 2008.

He made his Tyrone senior debut in the McKenna Cup of 2010 and soon developed into one of the mainstays of the team.

One of his career highlights was an astonishing late point as Tyrone fended off their nemesis at that time, Donegal, in the 2016 Ulster final, and he was awarded his first of two All-Stars that very same year.

Harte and his teammates fell short against the Dublin juggernaut in the 2018 All-Ireland final, but three years later they made it back to All-Ireland final day, Harte delivering a superb performance on the biggest stage against Mayo. Subsequently he won another All-Star.

He was named captain for the 2024 season under Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher and then played what appears to have been his final season in the red and white in 2025.

If he has hung up the boots for the final time, he has retired as Tyrone’s record goal-scorer and only Sean Cavanagh has made more appearances for the county at senior intercounty level.

No doubt he’ll continue to line out for Errigal Ciaran, with whom he has also enjoyed a stellar career, winning two O’Neill Cup titles and an Ulster Senior Championship. He also delivered a performance for the ages in last year’s All-Ireland final defeat to Cuala last January, a magnificent display adorned by arguably the goal of the year.

Speaking in the aftermath of last Friday’s match against Armagh, Malachy O’Rourke said that the door hasn’t been closed to a possible return, but acknowledged that Harte “owes no-one” and that he found him “brilliant to work with.” A Tyrone legend, frankly.