Hat-trick of goals does the trick for Loughmacrory Minors

Loughmacrory 3-15 Drumragh 2-8

A LOUGHMACRORY team which has been proving its worth throughout this season saved their best performance for this Grade Two Championship Final on Sunday in Galbally which saw them win a first ever Minor title.

The St Teresa’s really pulled away in the second half of this clash. A penalty goal from Pearse McDonald and a series of brilliant attacking play saw them emerged as champions with plenty to spare.

Drumragh, though, always battled hard and while they were never in contention from about the 40th minute onwards, they still finished with a real flourish. They will take heart from a strong display here and an encouraging season overall.

This was a rip-roaring contest right from the start between two teams anxious to make the most of what has been an encouraging season for them so far. There was a large attendance and they didn’t have to wait long for a dramatic start to the clash.

Just 13 seconds had elapsed when Loughmacrory grabbed the initiative. Great work from Michael McNamee saw him create space, his pass setting up Pearse McDonald who made no mistake with a great goal.

That score certainly put the pressure on Drumragh to respond, but they were soon back on track. Strong play from Ryan Baxter, Conor McLaughlin and Conor Fyffe boosted their confidence and they were on the board when Aidan McCarney registered a two-point score.

But they were rocked for a second goal soon after. Loughmacrory were again on target and it was Pearse McDonald who was on the ball for the second time. He fired home after being set-up by Odhran Curran.

Further scores in the subsequent minutes really put them in the driving seat at the end of the first quarter. Caolan Grimes got both, grabbing the first from play and then converting a free to leave them in command.

Urgent action was needed from the Sarsfields to avoid falling further behind. With Ryan Baxter continuing to make his mark, Aidan McCarney added a free, before Ryan Baxter further reduced the deficit.

Then came the goal which really had the potential to transform their challenge. Dylan Lowry was on hand to capitalise on a goalkeeping error to fire the ball to the net from close range. That score left everything to play for approaching the end of that first half.

However, Loughmacrory’s strengths were apparent until the interval break. Points courtesy of Caolan Grimes, Lorcan Meenagh, Odhran Curran and Pearse McDonald put them 2-6 to 1-4 ahead at half-time.

The St Teresa’s wasted no time in establishing their authority on the resumption. Three points in the opening 10 minutes courtesy of Caolan Grimes highlighted their control. Then, a penalty goal from Pearse McDonald really set them on the road to the win.

Odhran Curran’s point left them 3-10 to 1-4 ahead entering the final quarter. Caolan Grimes added a two-pointer soon after. It was to be the 22nd minute before Aidan McCarney opened the second half account for the Sarsfields, and he added a point soon after to increase their total.

Further scores from Joseph Taggart and Conor Gormley ensured that they finished well, although Loughmacrory were always in control and cruised to a deserved win.

Scorers

Loughmacrory: Pearse McDonald 3-2, 2-0pen, Caolan Grimes 0-9m 1x 2pt, 5f, Odhran Curran 0-3, Lorcan Meenagh 0-1.

Drumragh: Aidan McCarney 1-4 2f, Dylan Lowry 1-0, Joseph Taggart 0-1, Connor Gormley 0-1, Ryan Baxter 0-1.

Teams

Drumragh: Matthew O’Doherty, Matthew Barrett, Lorcan McGrath, Oisin Walsh, Frankie Monk, Ryan Baxter, Conor McLaughlin, Connor Gormley, Aidan McCarney, Dara Cox, Connor Fyffe, Shea Mullin, Matt Gallagher, Dylan Lowry, James Fyffe. Subs: Oran Barrett for M O’Doherty 40, Tiarnan O’Donnell for D Cox 42, Joseph Taggart for M Gallagher 48, Niall Gormley for J Fyffe 52, Sean O’Donnell for C Gormley 55

Loughmacrory: Darragh Duddy, Eoin Kelly, Rory Kelly, Ciaran McCrystal, Lorcan Meenagh, Micheál Gallagher, Michael McNamee, Enda Donaghy, Matthew Mulholland, Caolan Fox, Odhran Curran, Conan O’Brien, Cathal Grimes, Pearse McDonald, Coalan Grimes. Subs: Shay McDermott for R Kelly 25, Damhan Meenagh for Cathal Grimes 37, Shay McDermott for C Fox, Rory Kelly for S McDermott, 41, Cathal Grimes for Caolan Grimes 54.

Referee: Gareth McArdle, Donaghmore