Hawkes sets her sights on the Commonwealth Games

HAVING just missed out on a medal at the last Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, Rachael Hawkes is hoping to go one better when she represents Northern Ireland in Glasgow at the end of July.

A lot of water has passed under the bridge since the Mountfield native lost the bronze medal fight in the summer of 2022, but Hawkes believes she has made significant progress and gained valuable experience in the past four years that leaves her better equipped to medal in Scotland.

Bearing in mind that Rachael is now 31, the Glasgow games is quite possibly the last opportunity for her to get onto that podium.

“It’ll be tough but it’s definitely doable,” she said.

“The under 70kg class is a tough category and will include Grand Slam winners and double Olympians. It’s a high standard competition, exceptional.

“From now to the games I’ll be trying to get the best out of every competition and training camp so that come July I’m in the best possible place to compete.

“Before you know it, I’ll be heading to Glasgow and hopefully coming home with a medal. I’ll be aiming for a medal, it’s a realistic goal, but it will be a tough day at the office whether I achieve that or not.

“Losing the medal fight in Birmingham was tough, very, very tough. It’s normal to be upset, especially when you have invested so much time and effort into the sport you love.

“But you have to pick yourself up – the world keeps spinning – and hopefully I can go one step further this time.

“I have improved and there is every chance I can get my hands on that medal.”

Up until more recent times, Rachael had been fighting under the Team Ireland flag but is now competing for both Northern Ireland and Great Britain.

As part of her continued training and development, Hawkes has moved to England and trains regularly with Camberley Judo Club.

That switch has created a few funding issues, but, if results in recent competitions is anything to go by, it’s a move that is paying dividends.

From September to December last year, Rachael has topped the podium at the Welsh Open, the Mauritius African Open and Ivory Coast African Open and struck bronze at the Montreal Pan American Open, Lima Pan American Open and a Grand Prix event on the Gold Coast in Australia.

Those results have propelled her into the top 60 in the world ranking and she’s hoping to improve on that in the weeks and months ahead on the countdown to the games.

“I’ve had a few injuries and setbacks in the last couple of years but it’s a contact sport and that is going to happen,” she continued.

“Going across to NI Judo and GB has been a breath of fresh air, my judo has skyrocketed. I’ve gone from having an injury to the top 60 in the world – and I feel that’s only going to keep improving.

“I have really good people around me, Camberley Judo Club, the NI Judo Federation, and outside that, the local community, the council, family and friends.

“That positive backing has made all the difference, people who will work with you to get the best results and best performances.”

Rachael has recently set-up a justgiving page to help with funding her journey towards competing at the Games.