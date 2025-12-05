Healy Park Stand to be named after goalkeeping legend Thady

THE stand at Healy Park in Omagh is to be named after a legend with the club and goalkeeper on the Tyrone teams which won the Ulster title for the first time almost exactly 60 years ago.

Thady Turbett died in July 2021 at the age of 92 and now his memory and legacy are to be honoured with the naming gesture by his Omagh St Enda’s club. He won senior championships with them on six occasions over a 15-year period, and remained very much involved in the club until his death and represented both Ulster and Ireland.

Club chair, Conor Sally, made the announcement at its AGM at the weekend. He said the naming of the stand was being done following consultation and with the agreement of the Turbett family.

A naming ceremony is expected to take place early in 2026.

“The term ‘legend’ is used quite liberally these days and invariably without much validation. However, it is the only term that can be used to describe Thady. Not only a legend on the park for several decades with the club, county, province and country. He was a coach, manager and a real nurturer of young footballers after he hung up his gloves in 1964,” Mr Sally said.

“Our intention is that naming the stand after Thady will be a fitting tribute to a man who had charm, wit and decency.

“From his first championship medal for the club minors as a 16-year-old in 1946 at corner forward to his last as a St Enda’s Cup winner in 1964, Thady enjoyed an illustrious career to become Omagh, Tyrone and Ulster’s most famous goalkeeper.

“Thady’s last act a few short weeks before his sad passing was to assist in the opening of Caife 32 at O’Neills Healy Park.

“Surrounded by his family and friends, Thady produced one last brilliant performance and regaled those present with vivid tales of past glories in what was a deeply humbling and wonderful experience.”