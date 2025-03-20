Heartbreak for Dungannon boys in big schools cup final

INTEGRATED College Dungannon (ICD) this afternoon failed in their bid to win the Danske Bank NI Schools’ Cup for a second time in three years.

The Tyrone boys were beaten in the final at the Blanchflower Stadium in Belfast by St Joseph’s College, Derry.

ICD won the prestigious trophy for the first time in the school’s history back in 2023 when they defeated St Columb’s College from Derry 2-1 in the showpiece decider at The National Stadium.

The Dungannon school also reached last year’s final, only to lose to Our Lady St Patrick’s Knock.

ICD had high hopes of further success going into today’s game against another Derry side.

However, St Joseph’s got off to an impressive start, scoring in the first few minutes of the game.

The Derry team extended their lead to 2-0 before the half-time break.

Despite having a number of chances in the second half, the boys from ICD were not able to claw their way into the game.