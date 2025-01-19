Heartbreak for Errigal despite brilliant comeback at Croke Park

Cuala 3-14 Errigal Ciaran 1-16

Errigal Ciaran’s All-Ireland dream is over – despite an amazing comeback at Croke Park this afternoon.

Trailing by 13 points at half-time to Dublin team Cuala in the All-Ireland senior club final, everyone believed the Tyrone men were dead and buried.

However, Enda McGinley’s side came out fighting in the second half, determined to make their supporters proud.

Inspired by a wonderful performance by Peter Harte, Errigal Ciaran clawed their way back into the match and were only three points behind as added time began.

However, Cuala clung on to win their first ever senior club title.

It was a superb game, one from which both teams emerged with a lot of credit.

However, as they make their way back to Ballygawley this evening, Errigal Ciaran will be heartbroken at how they let the game get away from them in the first half.

To say the first half was a nightmare for Errigal Ciaran would be a huge understatement.

After a cagey initial couple of minutes, Cuala grabbed control of the game through a point from Niall O’Callaghan and a well-worked goal from Cal Doran.

Tommy Canavan put over a free for Errigal Ciaran but it was to be another 20 minutes before they scored again as Cuala steamrolled their Tyrone opponents.

The Dublin side notched up another three points, before half-forward David O’Dowd took a great pass from Con O’Callaghan to score their second goal.

At this stage, it already looked like was no way back for Errigal Ciaran, with O’Callaghan and fellow Dublin county star Mick Fitzsimmons pulling the strings for a hugely impressive Cuala.

As if things were not bad enough, Errigal Ciaran lost their talisman Darragh Canavan after 20 minutes as a result of a head injury.

A third Cuala goal from midfielder Peter O Cofaigh Byrne left a huge gap behind the sides.

After a 25th minute Joe Oguz point, Errigal Ciaran managed to get a further three points on the board before the half-time whistle.

As the teams went in for the break, very few people thought there was a way back for Errigal Ciaran.

However, whatever Enda McGinley and his management team said during the break, certainly had an impact.

The Tyrone men came out with all guns blazing.

Points from Peter Harte, Tommy Canavan and Ciaran McGinley set the tone for the impressive comeback.

As Errigal Ciaran forced themselves back into the match, Cuala were certainly rattled.

Could the impossible really happen?

The Errigal fans started to believe the dream could come true after a wonder goal from Peter Harte.

Eight minutes into the second half, Harte struck a brilliant long-range shot which soared into the corner of the Cuala net.

A number of well-taken frees from Tommy Canavan and Ruairi Canavan kept the comeback on track.

However, as the clock counted down, Cuala managed to secure several points at key times and Peter Harte was sent off for a foul in added time.

Despite this, the Tyrone men kept fighting to the end.

Errigal Ciaran will be devastated to have lost but can hold their heads high after their second half fightback.

SCORERS

Errigal Ciaran

Thomas Canavan (0-6, 0-4f), Peter Harte (1-2), Ruairi Canavan (0-3, 0-2f), Joe Oguz (0-1), Mark Kavanagh (0-2), Odhran Robinson (0-1), Ciaran McGinley (0-1)

Cuala

Con O’Callaghan (0-5, 0-2f, 0-1 ’45’), Peadar Ó Cofaigh Byrne and David O’Dowd (1-1 each), Cal Doran (1-0), Niall O’Callaghan (0-2), Luke Keating (0-3, 0-2f) Peter Duffy and Conor Groarke (0-1)

TEAMS

Errigal Ciaran

Darragh McAnenly, Ciaran Quinn, Aidan McCrory, Cormac Quinn, Peter Óg McCartan, Niall Kelly, Tiarnán Colhoun, Ben McDonnell, Joe Oguz, Peter Harte, Thomas Canavan, Ciaran McGinley, Odhran Robinson, Darragh Canavan, Ruairi Canavan

Subs: Mark Kavanagh for D Canavan, Eoin Kelly for McGinley, Padraig McGirr for Robinson

Cuala

Ryan Scollard, Danny Conroy, Michael Fitzsimons, Eoghan O’Callaghan, Eoin Kennedy, Charlie McMorrow, David O’Dowd, Peadar Ó Cofaigh Byrne, Peter Duffy, Cillian Dunne, Conor O’Brien, Cal Doran, Luke Keating, Niall O’Callaghan, Con O’Callaghan

Subs: Conor Groarke for Conor O’Brien, Michael Conroy for Cillian Dunne, Cathal O Giollain for D Conroy