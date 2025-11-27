Historic breakthrough the target for Carrickmore boss Slane

ULSTER INTERMEDIATE HURLING CLUB CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL

A KEY target that has demanded the attentions of Carrickmore Eire Ogs for more than a decade is now within reach of being realised when they take on the Fermanagh champions in this weekend’s Ulster Intermediate Club Championship hurling final.

Resounding revivals against Dungannon in the Benburb Cup decider last month, and then in the provincial championship have steeled the resolve of the Eire Ogs.

But one final step remains to be conquered for them as they bid to win the Ulster title for the first time.

The game takes place in Clones on Sunday at 1pm and a large attendance is expected from both Carrickmore and Lisbellaw.

It is just two years since Carmen last reached the decider. On that occasion in 2023, the Eire Ogs lost out narrowly to Donegal champions, Setanta in the final. It’s a result that they will be anxious to overturn and win a title which has so far eluded both them and Dungannon, who lost out in the final in 2019.

Team manager, Adrian Slane, and the players have highlighted their desire to win this title. Lisbellaw provide the opposition in the latest clash between two clubs who have often produced exciting clashes at this level. Another one is keenly anticipated this time as well, according to the Eire Ogs boss.

“There’s a good buzz in the club because of the camogs having a good win in Ulster and then ourselves in this final. They are out on Saturday, the youth presentation night is on Saturday night and then ourselves on Sunday,” he said.

“It’s good to be enjoying events like this, and there’s a great anticipation more than anything. These are the kind of occasions that we really look forward to. It’s what we want without a doubt.

“One of our goals at the start of this year was to get into the Ulster Championship and to do well.

“We had a tough game against Dungannon in the county final as usual, and we haven’t had it easy since.

“It should be a humdinger of a game, just as against Setanta two years ago. We had beat the Antrim champions in the game before and we probably didn’t focus as we should have. It’s probably something that we’d be looking to rewrite on Sunday.

There’s a lot of new players since then, lads, young players coming in and lads coming back from the Tyrone seniors. About six or seven who were on the team that day still involved.

“This final is just another game and we’ll have to make the most of this chance.

“We have tried to bring freshness into the team and developing the panel and playing with more numbers.

“A lot of minors have been brought into the panel and that’s a conveyor belt to help the building process.”

Having those players obviously helps at training when matches are being played between full teams of 15 each. According to Adrian Slane, all of that will help when the action reaches its climax against Lisbellaw on Sunday.

The Fermanagh champions defeated Carrickmore last year and have an understandably impressive pedigree as well. Their success in winning the Armagh league this year emphasises their quality, but the Eire Ogs won’t be overawed either.

“We have a lot of people fighting for places and the training has been great,” added Adrian Slane.

“The lads are out three times a week.

“We have to mix between the dual sports, and it’s been good. There are twelve players on the team also playing football.

“I can wait for the final and everyone is looking forward to it. Lisbellaw have beaten us twice already this year, so both teams know each other well.

“It will be a war of attrition and whoever comes out on top will be decided on the day. They have given us a couple of good hurling lessons already this year, first at Lissan and then in Clones.

“We have it all to do, and for some reason we’ve been made favourites. But the outside noise isn’t a factor for us. We know what has to be done and hope to do it.”