Historic Charter award for Omagh club during special year

OMAGH Motor Club are the first rally club to be awarded the Sustainable Rally Charter for their commitment to sustainable behaviours that demonstrate a commitment to the future of rallying.

The timing could not be better for the Club with the 50th edition of the McKelvey Construction Bushwhacker Rally taking place in the next fortnight.

Upon signing the charter, clubs complete an environment impact assessment to measure the footprint of an event, through inputting their own data into Motorsport UK’s Carbon Calculator. All Motorsport UK clubs will have access to a number of tools and resources as they work towards implementing sustainable objectives and goal.

Derek Graham, Club Chair, said: “We as a committee are delighted to be the first club to receive the Sustainable Rally Charter from Motorsport UK.

“This year is special for the Club as not only is it celebrating its 90th anniversary but also the popular Bushwhacker Forest Rally will be marking its 50th anniversary next month with a two day event which also includes a special commemoration evening event to mark this historic and nostalgic occasion.”

The Sustainable Rally Charter is mandatory for all clubs running Forestry and Closed Road stage rallies in 2026.

Meanwhile, to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Bushwhacker Rally, Omagh Motor Club is holding a celebration evening and exhibition in the Silverbirch Hotel tonight (Thursday – ticket only) and they have launched a new range of limited edition merchandise, which can be ordered via https://safetysupplies4u.co.uk/omaghmotorclub/.