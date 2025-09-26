Historic first for Éire Óg camogs

CAMOGIE- INTERMEDIATE CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL

By Niall Gartland

ÉIRE Óg, Carrickmore, etched their name into the history books on Friday night as they lifted their first Tyrone Intermediate Camogie Championship title, overcoming Derrylaughan 1-9 to 1-5 in a high-octane final replay under the Stewartstown lights.

The Carrickmore outfit showed composure when it mattered most, shaking off last year’s disappointment to finally get their hands on the silverware.

Both sides started with intensity. Derrylaughan’s Aisling Hagan pointed an early free, only for Aoibhinn Daly to respond immediately. Further scores from Daly and Áine Sherry nudged Éire Óg ahead, but the Loughshore girls landed a major blow before half-time when Hagan’s long-range free dropped to the net. With Brianna Quinn also on target, Derrylaughan led 1-3 to 0-4 at the interval.

Éire Óg replied swiftly on the restart through Sorcha Gormley, and the turning point came midway through the half when Derrylaughan were reduced to 14 players following a second yellow card. Daly punished with a free, before Niamh McElduff powered through the defence to smash home a superb goal that ignited the Carrickmore charge.

From there, Éire Óg took control. Daly kept the scoreboard ticking with an unerring display from placed balls, while their defence stood firm against everything Derrylaughan threw forward.

At the final whistle, Éire Óg’s players and supporters erupted in celebration at a long-awaited breakthrough victory.

Elsewhere, Brocagh delivered a commanding display to reclaim the Tyrone Junior Camogie Championship, cruising past Omagh 7-15 to 1-4 in the Siobhán ‘Tipp’ O’Neill decider.

Scorers

Éire Óg: A Daly 0-7, N McElduff 1-1, S Gormley 0-1.

Derrylaughan: A Hagan 1-2, B Quinn 0-1, O Gavin 0-1, C Coyle 0-1.

Teams

Éire Óg: T Haughey, N Ní Dhonnghaile, EC Gallagher, A Bennett, B Kerr, R Kerr, Ó McElduff, N Coyle, C Clarke, Á Sherry, K Hughes, A Daly, M Daly, L McKernan, S Gormley.Subs: A Grogan, M Kerr, M Maguire, N McElduff, A Kerr, A Kerr, A Gallagher, A McElhone, N McElroy, A Coyle, C-R Ní Luachráin, H O’Lone, C.R Marley, A Coyle.

Derrylaughan: O Donnelly, O Cushnahan, E Donnelly, N McKiver, C Fitzgerald, B Quinn, N McNally, R O’Neill, E Forker, E McAliskey, N Bellew, O Gavin, E Gervin, A Hagan, N Nugent.Subs: C Nugent, R Nugent, E Carney, B Carney, E Quinn, A McCann, C Coyle, O O’Neill, A Donnelly, B McKee, C McErlean, K McKee, K McCann, B McCourt, L Fitzgerald, Á Heagney.