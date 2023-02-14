Historic night as Dean make their ‘Mark’

Dean Maguirc 3-8 Col Cholmcille 1-10

IT proved to an historic occasion at Roslea last week as Dean Maguirc Carrickmore collected their first Ulster Schools Markey Cup title when they emerged worthy four point winners over a battling Coláiste Cholmcille Ballyshannon side.

A neat Kevin Cuddy point then opened the scoring before a well taken free from out on the left wing from Sean Og Teague doubled the Dean’s advantage in the sixth minute. Coláiste Cholmcille opened their account in the 11th minute through Aongas Sweeney and sixty seconds later his midfield partner Ryan Barrett levelled matters.

Dean Maguirc then hit a purple patch to get on top with Woods, Teague and Davagh Loughran all working hard in attack, McCallan and Ronan Fox on top at midfield and the likes of Michael Rafferty, Pierce Byrne and Finbarr Donnelly all defending well.

A point with his left from Teague gave Dean Maguirc an advantage that they were never to lose before Woods weighed in with a brilliant brace. A free from Jack Gallagher stopped the rot for Ballyshannon before the Dean should have extended their lead but they hit a few wides. A well taken Barrett score reduced the deficit to the minimum but with the last kick of the first half McCallan burst through to blast an unstoppable shot to the roof of the net to leave it 1-5 to 0-4.

It was just the score that the Dean needed and things got even better only fifteen seconds after the restart when Woods fired low to the bottom left hand corner of the net.

The hard working Loughran tagged on a point to put the winners eight clear but any thoughts that they would ease to the silverware were quickly dispelled as Coláiste Cholmcille produced a spirited fightback.

Two quick fire points from Kyle McNulty were followed in the 38th minute by a brilliant Govorov goal as he cut in from the right wing to blast to the roof of the net. The momentum was all now with the Donegal lads and when Jack Gallagher split the posts the gap was down to two going into the final quarter.

The Dean badly needed a score but they didn’t panic as they ran the ball through the hands before substitute Mickey Joe McGlinchey landed a fine score.

Moments later Cuddy tagged on a quality effort from distance and all of a sudden Dean Maguirc were back in the groove again.

With eight minutes to go substitute Callum Stewart was in the right place at the right time to finish to the net after keeper Aaron Cullen had saved. That left seven between the sides and also proved to be Dean Maguirc’s last score of the game.

Gallagher cut in from the right wing to kick a fine score and moments later the same player reduced the deficit further from a free. With the game in injury time Coláiste Cholmcille were reduced to fourteen men when full forward Gallagher was straight red carded.

The Donegal school did have the final say through McNulty but moments later the final whistle sounded on a brilliant and historic night for Dean Maguirc Carrickmore.

TEAMS & SCORERS

Dean Maguirc

Kilian Kerr, Finbar Donnelly, Pierce Byrne, Francie Hurson, Tomas Duff, Michael Rafferty, Michael Coyle, Ronan Fox, James McCallan (1-0), Davagh Loughran (0-1), Aidan Woods (1-2), Sean Og Teague (0-2,1free, Kevin Cuddy (0-2), Ryan Haughey, Ryan McCallan. Subs: Mickey J McGlinchey (0-1) for Haughey, Ruairi Kerr for Hurson, Callum Stewart (1-0) for Duff, Darragh McPhillips for Rafferty, Shea Munroe for Ryan McCallan

Coláiste Cholmcille

Aaron Cullen, James Monaghan, Aidan Sweeney, James S Gallagher, Ronan Maher, Eoghan Kelly, Shane Delahunty, Aongas Sweeney (0-1), Ryan Barrett (0-2), James P Gallagher, Kyle McNulty (0-3), Ted O’Donnell, Anton Govorov (1-0), Jack Gallagher (0-4,2frees), Gero Gilmartin. Subs: Lee Smyth for Gilmartin, Barry Campbell for O’Donnell

Referee: Eoin Murphy, Fermanagh