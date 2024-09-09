Holders Trillick ease away from Eglish down the home straight

Trillick 1-17 Eglish 1-12

MOMENTS of attacking magic made all the difference when it mattered most for Trillick as they made a successful first defence of the county senior title with this eventually emphatic victory in the heat of Saturday afternoon at Galbally.

But this was by no means a stroll in the park for the Reds. For it was only in the final quarter that they finally shook off the determined challenge posed by an Eglish team which was very much in contention at key stages.

Whether or not the St Patrick’s could have sprung a surprise doesn’t matter now. What does matter, though, is that the style displayed by the Reds once more marks them out as being key contenders and that’s enough for them as they prepare to meet Ardboe in the quarterfinals.

Their 1-17 to 1-12 win was probably a fair enough reflection of the proceedings. However, Jody Gormley and his players will no doubt look, too, at the opening quarter when they ran into a 0-5 to no score lead and looked set to consolidate a commanding advantage.

The St Macartan’s displayed the type of confidence that comes from having won three county titles in the past decade. Rory Brennan, Colm Garrity and Seanie O’Donnell launched attack after attack from the half-back line, while the form of Mattie and Ritchie Donnelly, Rory and Lee Brennan and Ciaran Daly was excellent, as anticipated.

It was a dominance soon presenting itself on the scoreboard as well. Once Lee Brennan broke the deadlock with a free, Trillick grew in confidence. James Garrity, Ciaran Daly with a brace and then Mattie Donnelly all fired over to leave them 0-5 to no score ahead.

Matters were looking ominous for Eglish entering the second quarter. Somehow, though, they found a way. Matt Og McGleenan, Ryan McKenna and Ethan Jordan all worked hard, and they were aided by the purposeful forays of goalkeeper, Jack Gibney.

Ethan Jordan opened their account, but the Eglish challenge as transformed moments later. A great run through by Matt Og McGleenan, saw him being fouled. Ethan Jordan stepped up for the resulting penalty and smashed the ball to the net. Suddenly, from struggling to stay in touch, they were just the minimum in arrears on a score of 0-5 to 1-1.

The tone was now set for the remainder of the half. Points from Ethan Jordan and Ryan McKenna kept the St Patrick’s firmly in touch. There were goal chances as well, with Rory Brennan preventing a second Eglish major, and Cormac Byrne having a well-taken shot saved by Joe Maguire.

Amid all this drama, Trillick continued to lead and Lee Brennan’s accuracy made it 0-8 to 1-3 at half-time and left everything to play for on the resumption.

Eglish continued to play with confidence and their hopes of causing a shock remained very much alive. Cormac Byrne, Matt McGleenan, Conor McCann and Ethan Jordan showed real class in forging forward. But, although they stayed in contention, they just couldn’t get the sought-after equaliser.

Instead, as that second half progressed, Trillick’s superior power throughout the field shone through. Their confidence in going for and winning possession was crucial, especially in defence where Daire Gallagher, Colm Garrity and Peter McCaughey were strong. Their patient passing was also an important factor in creating and capitalising on the space they were able to create.

All of this ensured that they were poised to pounce as the clash approached its closing stages. Five points in a row in the ten minute spell between the 15th and 25th minutes saw them finally snub out this Eglish challenge.

Each of their scores was a good example of teamwork and accuracy. With Mattie and Richie Donnelly still orchestrating many of their best moves, the way was clear for them to capitalise. Lee Brennan made it 0-13 to 1-7, then Simon Garrity took a pass from Lee Brennan to fire over, before Mattie Donnelly forced through to leave the score 0-16 to 1-7.

Eglish did respond through Ethan Jordan and Seamus Muldoon. However, the issue was by now effectively decided and all hope was extinguished in added time. A foul on Mattie Donnelly resulted in a penalty. Up stepped Lee Brennan, and he fired home the rebound after Jack Gibney had pulled off a brilliant save.

So, the issue was decided. Relegated Eglish can take heart from their performance, but it’s Trillick who go through as expected to the last eight.