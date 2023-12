HOLY CROSS STRABANE 4-11 ST MARK’S WARRENPOINT 1-10

HOLY Cross booked their place in the semi-finals of the Markey Cup with a convincing performance securing a ten point win over St Mark’s Warrenpoint at Garvaghey on Wednesday.

Despite the horrendous weather that rolled in ahead of throw in both schools worked hard. The ability of the Strabane side to work the ball up the park against the gale in the first half proved critical to the win.

St Mark’s enjoyed plenty of ball but they weren’t accurate enough as Holy Cross carved out the key chances to lead by four points at the break. In the second half Strabane maintained their dominance and three quick fire points on the restart set them up for the victory.

It was a good display from the north Tyrone school. Coran McConnell and Conor Langan were a handful up front, Cealif Mc Menamin and Deane Bradley worked hard at centre field, while at the back JP McMenamin, Ronan McLaughlin and Ben Arnold were dogged in tough conditions.

A well worked goal from Langan who finished well after a good ball from McConnell put Holy Cross ahead after an early point with the breeze from Poland. St Mark’s replied with a goal of their own Luke Quinn firing past Ronan Ward. Leo Sweeney tagged on a point a minute later.

Before the end of the first quarter Strabane were in control. Ronan Mc Laughlin teed up McConnell for a second goal and he added a third after his initial shot was saved. Points from Darragh O’Keefe and Leo Sweeney kept the Down side in the game and with the breeze at their backs they should have been more clinical with the chances that came their way.

McConnell and McMenamin added Holy Cross points before the break while Ward made a fine double save to leave four between the sides.

McMenamin, McConnell and Langan eased Strabane seven ahead after the break and they never looked back A point from Adam Vaughan and a well taken Langan goal had Holy Cross more or less out of sight.

Granted St Marks always carried a threat. Ward made another good stop and they hit a couple of wides but there was never any doubt about the outcome of the contest.

Points from Langan and the impressive McConnell sealed a ten point win for Holy Cross who will take plenty of positives from this performance and result.

THE SCORERS

Holy Cross

Coran McConnell 2-5, Conor Langan 2-2, EJ Hegarty 0-2, Oran White and Adam Vaughan 0-1 each

St Mark’s

Luke Quinn 1-1, Tris Brannigan 0-3, Leo Sweeney 0-2, Darragh O’Keefe 0-2, Darragh Poland and Oran Mc Conville 0-1 each

THE TEAMS

Holy Cross

Ronan Ward, Ross Tourish, Conor Gallagher,JP Mc Menimin, Adam Vaughan, Ronan Mc Laughlin, Ben Arnold, Deane Bradley, Cealif McMenamin, EJ Hegarty, Oran White, Orin Kelly, Dara Dooher, Coran McConnell, Conor Langan. Subs used: Adam Patton for Vaughan, Ronan Gallagher for C McMenamin, Mark Gavin for Shay Leonard for Dooher.

St Mark’s

Danny Mc Logan, Rory Trainor, Keelan Toner, Charlie O’Hare, Arthur King, Kyle Clerkin, Jay Stewart, Luke Quinn, Darragh O’Keefe, Jack Curran, Leo Sweeney, Oran Mc Conville, Tris Brannigan, Darragh Poland, Conor Ward. Sub: Manus Bogue for Curran

Referee: Stevie Mc Namee