Home comfort for F&W teams in Junior Cup

ALL three Fermanagh and Western League sides have been kept apart and handed home advantage in the quarter-final draw of the fonaCAB Irish Junior Cup.

NFC Kesh, 2-1 victors over Cleary Celtic in the last-16, have been drawn at home to holders Coalisland Athletic, while Strathroy Harps, who last time out defeated Fermanagh and Western neighbours Tummery Athletic, have been afforded home advantage against Belfast outfit St Matthews.

Andy Sproule’s Dergview Reserves will also enjoy some home comfort when they host Rosario seconds, a game that will probably be played at Spamount playing fields.

The one remaining quarter-final ties sees three-time winners Harryville Homers visit FC Antrim.

All last eight ties will be played on Saturday, February 25 will extra-time and penalties if required.