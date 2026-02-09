Hossies secure promotion back to the F&W top flight

OMAGH Hospitals and Irvinestown Wanderers are back in the big time after their promotion to the top flight of the Fermanagh and Western League was confirmed at the weekend.

The Hossies defeated Fivemiletown United Development 4-2 to guarantee their return to Division One and that result also meant that they will be joined by Wanderers at the top table next season.

All that remains to be decided now is which of the teams will go up as champions.

Following the weekend results the Hossies are back on top with 35 points from 13 games while the Fermanagh side are second on 34 points having played two games more. The sides still have to play each other twice.

Omagh’s goals against Fivemiletown Development were scored by Caolan O’Donnell, Oisin Miller and Eoin McAnulla.

