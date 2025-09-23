Hotshot McLaughlin inspires Drumquin Ladies to breakthrough

LADIES DIVISION FOUR CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL

Drumquin 1-13 Galbally 3-5

IT was tense, entertaining and went right down to the wire as Drumquin claimed the Division Four Championship title in Saturday’s showdown at O’Neill’s Healy Park.

Deadly accurate finishing by Drumquin’s Sara Louise McLaughlin and several last-gasp saves from Laura Kane in the Galbally goal was one of the recurring themes in an engrossing contest.

Galbally led for much of proceedings but Drumquin nudged ahead when it mattered most. Galbally gave their all in a series of late attacks, including an appeal for a penalty when Ciara Kelly burst through. The referee waved their appeals away and a well-organised Drumquin defence held out for the win.

There was quality on show from both teams. McLaughlin led the Tones attack while Jolene McMenamin and Muireann Donnelly also impressed up front. Ellieann Maguire was parrticular sound at the back in the full-back role.

Her Galbally counterpart Shannon McKeown was excellent throughout while their golakeeper Kane was superb. Rachel Kelly, Ciara Kelly, Ellis Tally and Mary Traynor also stood out for a Pearses attack that bagged three goals.

The sides were level on only three occasions as they hustled and harried each other over a good hour of football, both showing real athleticism on the wide open spaces of O’Neill’s Healy Park.

The blustery conditions certainly played its part.. Drumquin dispatched Nollaig Donnelly to add to the Maguire-led defence as they defended against the wind in the first half. Galbally also defended in numbers through the second.

A slow start had Drumquin 0-3 to 0-2 up by twenty minutes with the teams struggling with the wind. Kane denied Sarah Mc Cusker and Maeve Teague pushed Kelly’s effort away as the teams traded points.

McLaughlin (twice) McMenamin were on target for Drumquin, while Niamh Donnelly and Ciara Kelly were on the receiving end of long balls from Tally for Pearse points.

A stunning Alannah McNulty goal on the run sent Galbally ahead and after a McLaughlin point, Rachel Kelly rolled home a penalty when Traynor was fouled to put Galbally four up.

By the break two points separated the teams, again thanks to Mc Laughlin. Kane made a stunning double save as McCusker and McLaughlin went close. On the restart. Kane denied McLaughlin but Donnelly closed the game to a point from a free seconds later.

An outrageous opportune goal from Rachel Kelly from the right side pulled Gallbally four clear. Playing some great football they went five clear heading into the final quarter thanks to the combination of Donnelly and Kelly.

McLaughlin’s accuracy kept Drumquin in the tie until a key moment – a superb run through the middle by Aoife Brown was rewarded with a goal. That was followed by a treble of McMenamin points, levelling matters.

A somewhat harsh yellow for Galbally’s Emma Murphy on 21 minutes of the half was also a turning point with McLaughlin and Donnelly points edging the Tones two ahead. Tally, meanwhile, crashed a free off the upright at the other end.

Cue the frenetic climax. Several frees landed around the house and the Kellys, Ciara and Rachel, went close, Tally pressed and Ciara Kelly also seemed to be fouled as she went through but there was no penalty, no lifeline and the Tones came out on top.

Scorers

Drumquin: Sarah Louise Mc Laughlin 0-7, Joline McMenamin 0-4, Aoife Brown 1-0, Muireann Donnelly 0-2,

Galbally: Rachel Kelly 2-0, Ciara Kelly 0-3, Alannah Mc Nulty 1-0, Niamh Donnelly 0-1, Niamh Donnelly 0-1

Teams

Drumquin: Meave Teague, Taidhgin Patterson, Eilleann Maguire, Kaydi Devine, Breanna Mc Menamin, Meabh Donnelly, Aoife Brown, Nollaig Donnelly, Sophie Coll, Aine O’Kane, Sara Louise Mc Laughlin, Aoibhinn Rodgers, Muireann Donnelly, Joline Mc Menamin, Sarah Mc Cusker.:Subs: Grace Gormley For Rodgers, Danuta Mc Gahan For M Donnelly.

Galbally: Laura Kane, Ellie Hamill, Shannon Mc Keown, Mia Murphy, Ciara Rafferty, Maire Mc Elhone, Emma Murphy, Sarah Quinn, Alannah Mc Nulty, Cara Quinn, Niamh Donnelly, Ellis Tally, Mary Taynor, Ciara Kelly, Rachel Kelly: Sub: Aislinn Rafferty For Mc Elhone, Anabelle Quinn For N Donnelly, Terese Mc Kane For Ciara Kelly.

Referee: Gerard Mullan