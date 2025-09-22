Hoy’s late two pointer condemns Fintona to the drop

ACL DIVISION TWO RELEGATION PLAYOFF

Fintona 0-16 Killeeshil 1-14

THESE two teams have both featured in tense Championship deciders in recent years which have gone right down to the wire and the contrasting emotions on the pitch when the final whistle blew at St Lawrence’s Park on Saturday underlined how much was at stake in this relegation playoff.

In the end the massive prize of survival at Intermediate level went the way of visitors Killeeshil, with Tomas Hoy playing a real captain’s role in coolly steering over a two point free in injury time to seal the win.

It was cruel on Fintona, who were one point to the good as the match ticked into the 62nd minute, but they paid a heavy price for a technical breach of the ‘3 men up rule’ which presented Hoy with that chance. While they staged a late scramble around the opposition ’40’ to try and conjure up a dramatic leveller the scoring opportunity never presented itself.

Despite playing against the breeze in the first period and conceding an early point to Eugene Colton, it was Killeeshil who made an emphatic early statement as Luke Donnelly waltzed up the centre and smashed home a terrific second minute goal.

Reliable sharpshooter Aaron McCarney (who weighed in with ten points on the afternoon) soon got Fintona back on terms with two quickfire scores, one a free and the other an excellent attempt from out on the right wing.

There was an admirable economy to Killeeshil’s finishing despite the tricky wind they were facing into and a brace of tidy Michael O’Neill points and assured strike by Hoy had them three up-1-3 to 0-3.

Gary Reilly also got in on the scoring act for the visitors, but a couple of firmly struck two point frees by McCarney, as well as a brace of singles by the Pearses marksman, gave the hosts the edge.

And while Cormac Donaghy split the posts with a Killeeshil free, Fintona jumped three in front- 0-11 to 1-5- at half-time, Jared Brogan swinging over two beauties.

Killeeshil wrested a firm grip on the restart to slot over four points on the spin, Michael Carty, Luke Donnelly, Tomas Hoy and Michael O’Neill each applying composed finishes to round off some purposeful approach work.

It remained nip and tuck throughout an engaging second half with Cathal Starrs, sub Conan Hegarty and that man McCarney again, each raising white flags for the Pearses to put them in pole position.

Patrick McMullan and Michael Carty responded for Killeeshil, and with McCarney (free) and Eoin Neill trading scores the possibility of extra-time was looming.

Caolan Donnelly brought a hearty cheer from the home support when he belted over to put Fintona ahead in the 59th minute but skipper Hoy was to have the final say for a euphoric Killeeshil.

Scorers

Fintona: Aaron McCarney (0-10, 2tpfs, 3fs), Jared Brogan (0-2), Cathal Starrs, Caolan Donnelly, Eugene Colton, Conan Hegarty (0-1 each)

Killeeshil: Tomas Hoy (0-4,1tpf), Luke Donnelly (1-1), Michael O’Neill (0-3), Michael Carty (0-2), Eoin Neill, Gary Reilly, Patrick McMullan, Cormac Donaghy (0-1 each)

Teams

Fintona: Oisin Watson, Eoghan Hegarty, Mark McGlinn, Niall Murray, Patrick McWilliams, Cathal Starrs, Caolan Donnelly, Conor McGoldrick, Tiernan Watson, Oran Hughes, Peter McGlinn, Eugene Colton, Aaron McCarney, Niall Donnelly, Jared Brogan. Subs used: Conan Hegarty for P McWilliams (40mins), Eugene Liam McCarroll for P McGlinn (53)

Killeeshil: Ciaran Reilly, Adam McGonnell, Cathair Quinn, Liam Traynor, Eoin Neill, Conall Monaghan, Michael Carty, Dillion O’Neill, Patrick McMullan, Luke Donnelly, Tomas Hoy, Cahill Rafferty, Michael O’Neill, Cormac Donaghy, Gary Reilly. Subs used: Mark Monaghan for C Donaghy (45mins), Ciaran O’Neill for L Traynor (54)

Referee: Paul Gallagher (Castlederg)