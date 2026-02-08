Hugh Crawford is new Omagh St Enda’s President

ONE of Omagh St Enda’s most decorated footballers has now become President of the club.

Hugh Crawford, who had a remarkable footballing career, accepted the president’s role on Friday night when he took over the post from another legend at the club Paddy McMahon.

It’s apt that Hugh replaces Paddy as the duo enjoyed so much success together on several county and club teams including winning an Ulster U-21 title, a National League title and an Ulster Senior title.

Hailing from Gortmore Park in the town, Hugh started off competing in the famous Park Leagues organised by St Enda’s.

Having played his football while a youngster at Omagh CBS Primary School, Hugh went on to seal many football and hurling titles in his illustrious career.

He collected the Herald Cup with Omagh CBS in 1970, a side managed by Roddy Tierney which included fine players such as Eugene McMahon, Jimmy McDaid and Oliver O’Neill. The same year he helped Omagh to the Tyrone Championship while still aged only seventeen.

In 1971 Hugh lined out with the Tyrone Minors winning an Ulster League and Championship and followed that with the 1972 Tyrone Minor title. The same year Hugh won an Ulster U21 title, scored the winning point in the National League Division Two final against Down, while he was replaced in the Ulster Senior Final by Frank Mc Guigan who had earlier captained the Minors to the Ulster title.

In 1973 Hugh and Oliver O’Neill won the Ulster U-20 title and Hugh was part of the senior squad that won the Ulster Senior Championship. After his County career ended Hugh still continued to garner honours with his club. He won a Tyrone Division Two title in 1973, an Intermediate title in 1977, a Tyrone Division One title in 1980, and three Jim Devlin Cups.

He missed out on a Tyrone senior title when Omagh lost their only game of 1980, the County final replay. Hugh was still with the St Enda’s squad that lost the 1984 County final.

Away friom GAA as a player/manager Hugh enjoyed a great soccer career with Omagh Town and Shelbourne where he continued to collect silverware – once a winner always a winner. Hugh enjoys golf these days while naturally keeping a close eye on the fortunes of his beloved St Enda’s.