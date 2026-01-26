Goals key as hurlers are downed by Donegal

Tyrone 1-18 Donegal 3-22

WHAT was expected to be another closely-contested clash between these old rivals saw Donegal get the goals that they needed to deny Tyrone an important home victory at Garvaghey in this opening round of the National Hurling League Division Three.

All seemed set for a tense finale when two goals in the closing stages saw the visitors earn the points. Ronan McDermott and John Kealy fired home for Donegal.

Derby clashes between these teams have become almost an annual fixture on the hurling scene during recent years. Both teams once again produced an enthralling encounter here, as they returned to Division Three after a year’s sojourn in the higher Division Two and Christy Ring Cup.

Little separated the teams during the opening stages. Swapped points between Aidan Kelly for Tyrone and Peter Kelly for Donegal settled the teams. But then the visitors began to gain the edge, as Ciaran Bradley, Gavin Browne and Ryan Hilferty grabbed the initiative in the defence.

Their long clearances provided a key advantage for Gerard Gilmore, Liam McKinney and Peter Kelly to capitalise upon. They yielded a good dividend from what proved to be a sustained level of dominance as the first quarter developed.

Gerard Gilmore got them going, then Liam McKinney took a pass from Conor Gartland to fire over. A second Gerard Gilmore point that could have been a goal stretched their lead to 0-5 to 0-1, and they then enjoyed a big breakthrough with the opening goal.

It came right at the end of that first quarter. Good work from Conor Gartland saw him forge his way through. His shot was a good one, too, but Conor McElhatton proved equal to the task, only to then see Richie Ryan follow up with the rebound to score from close range.

Tyrone appeared to be in trouble. Points courtesy of Aidan Kelly and Michael Little settled them somewhat. But urgent action was needed to reduce the deficit before the Red Hands fell any further into arrears.

That response was delivered immediately and with admirable battling qualities. Sean Paul McKernan and Cian McGuigan gained a foothold in defence, while the efforts of Ciaran Magill, Aidan Kelly and Niall McGarel began to make a real difference up front. The result was a strong spell from Tyrone which suddenly brought them right back into contention.

Ciaran Magill took a pass from Mickey Little to score. Aidan Kelly added another from a free and and Magill added a second. Tyrone were now trailing by four, 1-8 to 0-7, but looking good for more scores.

It was their goal just before the half-time break which really transformed their challenge, and the score was almost a carbon copy of Donegal’s from earlier. Sean Paul McKernan raced through from midfield, his shot was saved, and then Shea Munroe popped up to fire the rebound home.

Just two points now separated the teams on a score of 1-9 to 1-7. Both registered additional scores in the minutes before half-time, with Aidan Kelly adding to the Tyrone total and Donegal keeping their advantage intact courtesy of Peter Kelly, Gerard Gilmore and Liam McKinney.

It was a rejuvenated Tyrone who emerged for the second half. They were soon into their stride, with Niall McGarel and Aidan Kelly leaving just two between the teams. Further scores from Aidan Woods, and an Aidan Kelly brace brought them level and set the scene for what was expected to be a closely-contested second period.

Anthony Crossan, Sean Paul McKernan and James McCann were battling well. But suddenly the trend of the tie changed and the coming minutes made a decisive impact on proceedings. Donegal’s Liam McKinney and Conor Gartland dominated at midfield, and their attacking sharpness yielded crucial scores.

Gerard Gilmore remained to the fore for them, edging the visitors 1-16 to 1-14 ahead. But the big blow to the Tyrone hopes came when Ronan McDermott won possession and slammed the sliotair to the net. Suddenly, they 2-16 to 1-14 ahead and the pressure was on Tyrone to respond.

Conor McElhatton pulled off a great save from a Luke White penalty. However, generally the tide was going against the home team. Peter Kelly, Liam McKinney and Gerard Gilmore all point to keep them comfortably ahead, despite Aidan Kelly’s continued efforts.

Substitute, Pierce Mullan, fired over with his first touch, but things were slipping away at this stage as Donegal grabbed and kept the initiative. A third goal from John Kealy ensured that they took the points with ten to spare at the final whistle.

Scorers

Tyrone: Aidy Kelly 0-12 (8 frees, 1 ’65), Shea Munroe 1-0 , Ciaran Magill 0-2, Mickey Little 0-1 Niall McGarel 0-1 Pierce Mullin 0-1, Aidan Woods 0-1.