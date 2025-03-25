Hurlers round off their league campaign on a losing note

Tyrone 1-13 Kerry 1-19

A NATIONAL League campaign which has proven immensely tough for the Tyrone hurlers ended on a relatively positive note when they came close to upsetting Kerry at a wet and blustery Garvaghey on Saturday.

It was the first ever meeting between the counties in hurling and, while the Red Hands were already relegated, Kerry entered the game aiming to boost their position. Both teams also had one eye on the start of their respective championship campaigns next month.

This tie was closely contested as a result, and it was Tyrone who started best when points from Sean Duffin and Aidan Kelly settled them. Lorcan Devlin and Cormac Munroe were impressive in defence while Mickey Little picked up a lot of breaking ball around midfield.

But it was Kerry who established an early lead. Points courtesy of Shane Nolan and Niall Mulcahy got them going before a goal in the sixth minute really set them on the way to victory. It was well worked and saw Niall Mulcahy place Shane Nolan who made no mistake with a strong shot to the net.

The Kingdom continued to dominate, despite playing against the strong wind. Shane Nolan and Padraig Boyle were their chief scorers and they led by 1-4 to 0-3 with only 10 minutes gone.

To their credit, though, Tyrone were battling effectively. A brace of scores from Mickey Little boosted their total and just four points separated the teams at the end of the first quarter.

Tyrone’s best goal chance came when Aidan Woods pulled first time, only to see his shot slip frustratingly wide. They also had goalkeeper Conor McElhatton to thank for a number of fine saves which prevented the visitors from hitting the net on three occasions as the interval approached.

Shane Nolan then prompted a brilliant goalline stop from the Red Hand custodian and Padraig Boyle twice shot for goal, only to thwarted.

Kerry, though, remained on top on the scoreboard. Their clinical approach worked well, and Padraig Boyle put them 1-9 to 0-5 ahead at half-time, after Mark McCann had increased the Red Hand total.

Tyrone’s hopes of making a mark on the resumption were hit when Fionn Devlin had to go off injured. They enjoyed wind advantage in that second half, but were finding the going tougher than anticipated as Kerry responded strongly.

They hit four points courtesy of Padraig Boyle and Luke Crowley in the opening stages of the second half. Sean Brosnan was also wide with a good goal opportunity and 15 minutes were to elapse before the Red Hands finally got on the scoreboard in that second half.

However, Sean Duffin’s pointed free heralded the start of a productive period for the home team. He added another point, before Kiefer Morgan took a pass from his clubmate Corey Bell to score. Tyrone still trailed, but their confidence was increasing and they also showed some good determination and skill in defence as well.

Francie Hurson, Branna Molloy and Ruairi Devlin all worked hard, and that effort almost paid off in the closing stages. Conor McElhatton’s best save of the day came when he acrobatically rose to stop a shot from Niall Mulcahy and the Tyrone number one’s efforts had an inspirational impact on his teammates.

Sean Duffin made the score 1-14 to 0-9 and then Corey Bell fired over the point of the match in brilliant style before a goal transformed the Red Hand challenge.

It came five minutes from the end when a brilliant flick from Ruairi Devlin set up Kiefer Morgan, who fired to the net. A point seconds later from Rory Weir and suddenly just five separated the teams with time for Tyrone to maintain their new momentum.

They went in search of a second goal to put even more pressure on their opponents. But all they could manage was a second Corey Bell point as Kerry liftedthe siege to win with six to spare at the finish.

Scorers

Tyrone: Sean Duffin 0-5 (4f), Kiefer Morgan 1-1, Corey Bell 0-2, Mickey Little 0-2, Mark McCann 0-1, Aidan Kelly 0-1 (1f), Rory Weir 0-1

Kerry: Padraig Boyle 0-11 (1 65, 8f), Shane Nolan 1-1, Niall Mulcahy 0-1, Luke Crowley 0-1, Tom Doyle 0-1, Oisin Maunsell 0-3,

Teams

Tyrone: Conor McElhatton, Francie Hurson, Fionn Devlin, Fionn Corry, Lorcan Devlin, Cormac Munroe, Ronan Molloy, Sean Duffin, Seamus Sweeney, Rory Weir, Aidan Kelly, Michael Little, Turlough Mullin, Aidan Woods, Mark McCann. Subs: Mickey Coyle for F Devlin (41), Corey Bell for M Little (42), Brannan Molloy for S Sweeney (45), Kiefer Morgan for A Kelly (45), Ruairi Devlin for M McCann (61), Oran McKee for T Mullin (61). Ronan Maguire for C Munroe (62).

Kerry: Darren Delaney, Kyle O’Connor, Flor McCarthy, Seamie Foran, Rory Mahony, Kevin Goulding, Darragh Conway, Adam Segal, Paudie O’Connor, Tom Doyle, Shane Nolan, Luke Crowley, Niall Mulcahy, Padraig Boyle, Sean Brosnan. Subs: Oisin Maunsell for S Nolan (half-time), Dylan Moriarty for S Brosnan (54).