This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
Advertisement

IFA confirms that all football activity to resume

  • 12 September 2022
IFA confirms that all football activity to resume
Football resumes this week.
Tommy NetheryBy Tommy Nethery - 12 September 2022
Less than a minute

Related articles:

First blood to Rangers in curtain-raiser Dungannon complete triple signing ahead of big kick-off Campbell takes over at NFC Kesh Late penalty consigns Swifts to third defeat

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)
Tags:

You can share this post!

Advertisement

POWERED BY