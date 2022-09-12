IFA confirms that all football activity to resume

All football will return this week following a weekend of inactivity as a mark of respect following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

This morning (Monday) the Irish Football Association confirmed that action would resume. In a statement a spokesman said, “The Irish FA has confirmed that fixtures across affiliated football in Northern Ireland and all other organised football activity, at all levels, will resume as of today (September 12).

“It comes after last weekend’s pause which was a mark of respect following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“It is likely fixtures are to be played this coming weekend (16-18 September) and any updates or changes to this will be communicated accordingly.”

The confirmation means that tomorrow (Tuesday) evening’s first round BetMcLean League Cup games will go ahead as planned. In it Dungannon Swifts host PIL side Queens while Dergview and Ballinamallard travel to Coleraine and Ballyclare Comrades respectively.

A full programme of fixtures should resume at the weekend which includes second round Irish Cup ties and first round fonaCAB Junior Cup games.