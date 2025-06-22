“I’m so proud of these lads. We need to finish the journey now’

By Alan Rodgers

AN AMAZING scoring blitz just before the interval break paved the way for a brilliant Tyrone Minor team to reach the All-Ireland Final thanks to a 2-12 to1-8 victory over Roscommon.

Two great goals from Peter Colton and Joel Kerr left the Red Hands in a great position at the break in this All-Ireland semi-final at Cavan.

They maintained that momentum on the resumption to reach the Thomas Markham Cup decider for the first time since 2021. Gerard Donnelly and the talented teenagers are now seeking a first success at this level since 2010.

But they had to battle hard against the Connacht champions. It was tight and tough during most of that first half. Player of the Match, Darren McAnespie, fired over three points, including a two pointer to leave them 0-4 to 0-2 ahead, and they were still in front at the end of the first quarter when James Mulgrew pointed.

Roscommon grabbed the initiative when Seamus Hussey goaled to leave them 1-5 to 0-5 ahead. But the Tyrone response was brilliant. First Joel Kerr palmedto the net and then Peter Colton combined with Cathal Farley to hit the net.

Poor conditions spoiled the second half spectacle. Tyrone didn’t worry, though, as they produced some great defending against the wind. Corner backs, Elliot Kerr and Ciaran McCrystal were to the fore, as James Daly, Padraig Goodman and Padraig Donaghy also excelled.

Josh Kerr missed a penalty, as late points from Cathal Farley, Thomas Meenan and Eoin Long sealed the win.

“I’m so proud of what this team has done here because we were three down and the way that they responded in the final few minutes of the first half was absolutely incredible. It’s great to be in the All-Ireland Final now and to have two more weeks of training with thee lads,” said team manager, Gerard Donnelly afterwards.

“To have won this game and be in the All-Ireland Final is just brilliant. We were just so lucky to be going in four points ahead at half-time after the way we played. We knew we were coming out into the teeth of a breeze, but our lads came out, controlled the game and did really well in the second half.

“We have waited a long time for this success. Ulster titles and All-Ireland titles are not easily won. What we have done so far has been a joy. If we can finish things off in two weeks time with the All-Ireland, then that would be lovely.”