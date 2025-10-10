Influx of youth spurring on Carmen- Donaghy

SENIOR CHAMPIONSHIP SEMI-FINAL

By Niall Gartland

IT only seems like yesterday that James Donaghy was starring for an All-Ireland U20-winning Tyrone team, but he’s already a rather seasoned campaigner for Carrickmore.

He was a key figure on the Tyrone team that landed national honours in 2022, and he’s already in his sixth season as part of the Carrickmore senior set-up.

The versatile half-forward chipped in with two crucial second-half points in Carmen’s quarter-final victory over Edendork, setting up a block-buster last-four date with near-neighbours Loughmacrory.

Donaghy points out that Carrickmore have introduced a batch of talented younger players who have fortified an already strong squad. Time will tell whether it will all come together on the day in a mouth-watering semi-final clash at Pomeroy on Sunday.

“There’s boys like myself, Danny Fullerton and Lorcan McGarrity who have already been there for a number of years at this stage, we’ve come through the ranks together.

“Then there’s younger lads who are pushing everyone on. We’ve had about six debuts in this year’s championship. We pride ourselves on our squad depth and there’s boys like Tiarnan McGarrity coming back from injury – he hadn’t played all there. There’s a great buzz in the camp at the moment.”

Speaking in the direct aftermath of their impressive win over Edendork, Donaghy acknowledged that it was a big turnaround from their disappointing defeat to the same opponents in a first-round clash in 2023.

“I suppose that was in the back of our minds, we haven’t forgotten about that game, but we obviously tried not to focus on it too much. We’ve just taken it game-on-game because you can’t afford to look past anyone in the Tyrone Championship. It’s just about focusing on the game in front of you and going for the next ball and taking it from there.”

An eye-catching addition to the set-up is long-standing Donegal footballer Ryan McHugh, who is involved in a coaching capacity. The Kilcar man spoke in the huddle after their victory over Edendork, and Donaghy says he brings a lot to the table.

“His list of achievements speaks for itself and he was nominated recently for an All-Ireland. His experience and energy rubs off on the players. He had a great season, he was unlucky in the All-Ireland final, and he’s added another layer to things.”

Leading the line though, are Noel Slane and Ciaran McBride, who are now in their third season in charge. They’ve overseen some impressive wins during their tutelage, and now they stand on the cusp of a first appearance on county final day since 2022.

Donaghy said: “We’ll not forget about the two main men! They’ve had a tough year with injuries in the camp, it’s not been straightforward, but boys are coming back at the right time.

“Ciaran and Noel are steering the ship so we’re all behind them.”