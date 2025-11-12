International gold ‘Finnish’ for Jude

JUDE Gallagher continued his comeback from long-term injury over the weekend when he won the 60kg class at the prestigious Tammer Tournament in Finland.

The Newtownstewart man saw off Italian Giuseppe Canonico 5-0 in the semi-finals, having been granted a bye through the last-eight, before overcoming the challenge of Thai opponent Ruamtham Sadaka.

The reigning Commonwealth Games featherweight gold medalist was delighted with his overall performance in Finland where he enjoyed his return to international tournament boxing, having been out of action for over a year due to a back issue that flared up just before his Olympics debut in Paris last year.

“It was brilliant, two good performances,” he beamed. “I fought very well in what was my first tournament since the Olympics and it was good to be getting in, making weight, getting the feel for competition and nerves and all that. Fighting against top international boxers has a different feel to it, and it was my first time fighting at 60 [kgs], so I didn’t know what to expect.

“In terms of boxing, there will be lads coming down from 65kgs and I’m just filling into a 60, but it was good to get a feel for 60s at international level at a real good tournament, a prestigious tournament.”

Gallagher started his campaign strongly against Canonico, who had ousted home favourite Konsta Junttila 5-0 in the quarter-finals, giving his Italian foe no chance in round one before the judges saw round two differently to the Tyrone man, who came good again in the third.

“He was a good counter-puncher, but I was hitting some good shots and I knew I was far, far too strong for him,” Jude acknowledged.

“My strength was showing and I won the first round comfortably enough and I thought I won the second round convincingly too but the judges went against me 3-2 – I couldn’t believe it myself! – but it was a good test going down in my first fight away from home [in over a year], having to settle myself down and go out in the last round and win.

“That’s something I haven’t experienced in a while and I ended up giving him a standing eight count with a cracking right hand and that settled the deal.”

Things proved even harder in the final against Sadaka, who as well as coming down from 63.5kgs, has recent World Championship experience. The Thai man won the first round 5-0 before Gallagher bounced back in style, winning the final two rounds 3-2 and 5-0 to clinch the gold medal on his return to international action.

“He was fit and strong but I got to grips with him in the second round,” Jude observed. “I outworked him from then on and he got very tired in the third round and he started holding and holding and holding and the referee eventually took a point off him.

“But I won the round clearly across all five judges, It was a real good test, a good testing match that showed I’m able to adapt.”

The 24-year-old was pleased with his performances throughout and he’s now looking forward to the Ulster Elite Championships in December when he hopes to edge closer to a return to the Commonwealth Games, which will take place in Glasgow next year.

“It was good to see where I was at having been out for so long,” he beamed. “You don’t know where you’re at until you come back to competition, making weight and fighting back-to-back days, but I really enjoyed it and I performed well on both days, but to come out of it as the champion was a bonus.

“I’m absolutely delighted and it’s set me up perfect for the Ulster’s. The timing is perfect.”