Irish GP podium success for Charlie

THE Irish Grand Prix for karting was held at Nutts Corner race circuit where Ballygawley lad Charlie Condy enjoyed a weekend to remember.

Ahead of the meeting, Charlie made the permanent change fin kart chassis and practice day went very well; there wasn’t much work to do for the mechanics, it was more seat time was need for the Tyrone youngster to work with his new machinery.

Charlie started heat one in 11th place out of 22 karts and by the third lap he was seventh. Unfortunately, he ended up in a tangle with a rival and both drivers registered a DNF.

Heat two and Charlie had it all to do. Starting in 18th place, he had a great run, moving though the field to cross the line in seventh place.

Charlie started fourth in heat three and he had a great start, moving into third by the fourth corner. He had a bit to do but the caught and passed the next two karts by lap six, holding on to take a comfortable win.

Unfortunately, after a DNF in the first heat on the Saturday, Charlie was starting 12th in the pre-final.

Charlie was determined to make up as many places as possible as this would determine his starting place in the final. He drove brilliantly and crossed the line in fourth.

As luck would have it, Charlie got a five second penalty for a dropped down bumper, which was a big blow, putting him in 11th place for the final.

Charlie had work to do in the final and he didn’t hold back. He made his way through the field to fourth place with a second gap to third and with four laps lift he was getting quicker in clean air. On the last lap, Charlie was on the bumper of third, who he passed to take the chequered flag and the final podium place.

After scrutineering, however, second place was disqualified for an infringement which boosted Charlie up to the runner-up position.

A spokesperson for CC Racing said after the weekend’s event: “We came here not knowing much about our new set-up, but thankfully Charlie was happy after practice which reassured all involved.

“It was always going to be difficult to get a podium at the IGP not alone fight for the win. The DNF was a massive blow to our hopes, but Charlie showed his class and maturity though out the weekend.

“Charlie’s driving in the final was something else – to come from 11th to 3rd and be closing in on 2nd and 1st was brilliant.”

Charlie said after the final: “I can’t believe I got a podium! I concentrated so hard for every corner, I knew I was gaining on the front runners when I got a bit of free space. Disappointed in not getting to fight for first, but I walk away happy.

“Big thank you to all my sponsors and to my team, and everyone how helped me though the weekend with advice, food, and craic.”

Charlie’s next race will be the RMC round at Athboy race circuit on 31st August, where he is entered as a guest for more seat time with his new kart.