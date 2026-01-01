Ivan Kerr appointed Club Captain at Dungannon

ON Monday, December 8, the President, Noel Gormley, welcomed members to the 137th Annual General Meeting of Dungannon Golf Club.

After a minute’s silence in memory of members who had passed away during the previous year the business of adopting reports took place.

Outgoing Lady Captain Vicki McCausland gave her report. explaining that many items had been discussed at the Ladies’ meeting two weeks previously. Vicki thanked Council and the Captain for their hard work. She also acknowledged the support of a vibrant and enthusiastic group of lady members and explained that she had had an enjoyable year. Finally, Vicki introduced Jayne Henry as the new Lady Captain and wished her every success.

Lady Captain Jayne thanked Vicki and Captain Blaine for their dedication, generosity and hard work and introduced Una Mc Alinden as her Vice Captain.

Then the Captain spoke of how he had enjoyed his year in office. He stated that the hard work of everyone on Council, the Trustees and the members of the club had made the year one he could be proud of, and will remember for years to come. He spoke of the good financial position of the Club and thanked Honorary Treasure Lewis Gribben for his wonderful contribution and professionalism. Alison Chestnutt was thanked for giving generously of her time, thoughtfulness and energy and for promoting the Club so well online.

The Captain spoke of the fabulous condition of the course that members and visitors had praised, thanking Alistair Brown and his greens staff, along with Course Convenor Aidan Kelly. He also expressed his gratitude to Ciara and her staff in the bar for their hard work in making the clubhouse so welcoming. He thanked Alastair Fleming and his staff in the shop, along with competition convenor, Donal O’Neill, for organising and running competitions throughout the season.

He paid tribute to the office staff, the professionals, Stefan Ackermann and Johnny Mallon, for their hard work, enabling the Club to run so smoothly.

He thanked the sponsors of tees, events and competitions for their generosity. He thanked Noel Gormley for his help and advice and talked of the easy working relationship he had experienced with the Lady Captain, Vicki McCausland, and the great support he had from the President, Noel Gormley.

He wished Lady Captain Jayne and her Vice Captain Una, and the incoming Captain Ivan Kerr every success in the year ahead.

Past President Boyd Hunter proposed a Vote of Thanks for Blaine, thanking for his commitment and enthusiasm throughout the past year.

Incoming Captain Ivan Kerr said that he was honoured and delighted to be Captain in 2026. He promised to work hard to ensure Dungannon Golf Club was a popular destination, known for its great course and warm hospitality. He then introduced Gerry Cullen as his Vice Captain.

There then followed the election of officers as follows: Honorary Secretary, Noel Gormley; Honorary Treasurer, Lewis Gribben; Membership Convenor, Sean Coary; Competition Convenor, Donal O’Neill; Course Convenor, Aidan Kelly; Fundraising and Entertainment Convenor, Kieran Hagan; Marketing Convenor, Alison Chestnutt.

Sean Coary was thanked for his decades of service to the Club and the Captain presented him with a certificate to mark the awarding of Honorary Life Membership of Dungannon Golf Club.

Meanwhile, on the Tuesday evening, Lady Captain Jayne Henry welcomed over sixty Dungannon ladies to the Clubhouse for a night of celebration, marking another successful year of golfing achievements. Guests enjoyed a sumptuous meal prepared by The Claret Jug Restaurant, accompanied by lively conversation and plenty of craic. Following dinner, an impressive array of prizes was presented to recognize outstanding performances throughout the season.

Despite recent wet weather curtailing the Winter League, enough cards were submitted to complete the competition. The leaderboard saw dramatic shifts from week to week, keeping everyone in suspense until the final reveal which saw the Putters top the table ahead of the Eagles, with the Chippers third.

Individual Prizes: 1st, Sarah Rafferty, 98 pts; 2nd, Paula Ritson, 81 pts countback; 3rd, Bernie McCann, 81 pts.

Sarah Rafferty was awarded The Winter Lady Trophy for consistently high scores off a low handicap. Special recognition also went to Lorna Stewart, who carded the only two of the league, and to June Garvin and Sarah Rafferty for their birdies. Festive prizes, generously donated by June Nelson and adorned with knitted Christmas puddings, added a seasonal touch.

The Lady Captain thanked Sheila McNamee, Carol McCammon, Edel Nugent and Vicki McCausland for organising the Winter League so efficiently and coping admirably with the changing conditions.

She then presented the end-of-season awards to the following: Golfer of the Year, Dympna Fitzpatrick; Runner Up, Lorraine Wilson; Birdie Tree, Sarah Rafferty; Silver Medal, Dympna Fitzpatrick; Bronze Medal, Martina Quinn.

The prizes for competitions played in late September and October were also presented: Dickson Cup, 1st, Deirdre O’Rourke; 2nd, Jayne Henry; 9 Hole Competition, 1st, Anne Toal; Sadie Maxwell Cup, 1st, Gillian Lowe; 2nd, Joan Reid; 18 Hole Competition, 1st, Una McAlinden; 2nd, Sheila McNamee; 18 Hole Competition, 1st, Marian McKeown; 2nd, Teresa Jackson; 9 Hole Competition 7th Oct, 1st, Carole Burnside; 9 Hole Competition 8th Oct, 1st, Alison Chestnutt; 2nd, Karen Hetherington.

A heartfelt thanks to Lady Captain Jayne Henry and Past Lady Captain Vicki McCausland for organising such an enjoyable evening. Appreciation also goes to Prince and his team at The Claret Jug Restaurant for a delicious meal, and to Ciara the Bar Manager for her excellent hospitality.