James Gallagher returns to the cage tonight

TYRONE MMA sensation, James ‘Strabanimal’ Gallagher will step back into the cage tonight to face his latest opponent, James Gonzalez.

Taking place at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, the match-up is part of Bellator 298.

Screening live on BBC iPlayer and Virgin Media Sport from 3am, the fight is Gallagher’s comeback following a brace of withdrawals, since his most recent loss to Patchy Mix at Bellator 270. Prior to that fight, the Strabane man had notched up four straight victories, three coming by way of submission.

A former CFFC champion, Gonzalez enters the cage with four victories out of six.