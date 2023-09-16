Jared keen to see Fintona progress

A FINTONA team which has been making impressive strides at underage level during recent years is now working hard to translate that progress onto the senior stage where they face a Tyrone Junior Quarter Final this weekend.

It has been a bit of a roller-coaster journey for the Pearses in recent decades, as they ploughed a lonely furrow in Division Three. But now there are signs of a real growth, and there’s no doubting their determination as they prepare for this last eight clash.

Standing in their way, though, is a Drumquin side also with justifiable aspirations which are backed by real credentials. The Wolfe Tones defeated Brocagh last weekend, and have also been showing up well in both the league and championship in recent years.

Just a point separated the teams when they met in the All-County League earlier this year. Suffice to say, then, that another close contest is being anticipated as they get set for this latest clash.

Fintona’s Jared Brogan is one of the up and coming players on their team. Aged just 20, he is a product of their hard work at underage level and fully understands what’s at stake as this 2023 Junior Championship gathers pace.

“We won by a point in the league and this match is going to be tight as well. We definitely know what’s coming,” he said.

“The club is going well and that’s all down to the youth managers. We have been playing our youth football at Grade One level in the past few years and that’s starting to come through now.

“There was a time when most of the lads on the Fintona team were all aged in theri 30s. Now, if you look at the spread of players, most of them are still in their 20s. It’s good to see that competition for places.”

The tenacious and stylish corner back turns 20 this week and is looking forward to continuing that steady development both personally and as a team within the Pearses.

“This year was probably our best showing in the league for a good number of years,” he added.

“What we want to do now is to put it up to the top teams in the Championship. We want to be dining at the top table.”