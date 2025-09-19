Jarlath Kerr Cup decider on Saturday night

LADIES DIVISION ONE CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL PREVIEW

By Niall Gartland

ERRIGAL Ciaran ladies will bid to win their second senior championship title in three years when they take on a talented Dungannon side on Saturday evening at O’Neill’s Healy Park.

In 2023, Errigal overcame St Macartan’s after extra-time to get their hands on the most prized possession in Tyrone Ladies Football, -the Jarlath Kerr Cup- and they find themselves back in another decider after victory over Trillick.

With Eoin Quinn and Sean McKenna overseeing matters on the sideline, Errigal are a supremely talented team with a core group of players who were involved in Tyrone’s run to this year’s All-Ireland Intermediate title, namely Meabh Corrigan, Elle McNamee, Claire Canavan, Aoife Horisk and Michaela Moore.

Horisk has been in fantastic form up front throughout Errigal Ciaran’s championship campaign, while Elle McNamee and Bronagh McAleer are a formidable midfield duo. Maria Canavan is another key player up front, while Aine Hamill has been rock solid in the full-back line. Claire Canavan and Michaela Moore have been excellent in the half-back line and all in all, it’s a really strong team.

Dungannon Clarkes claimed a statement victory over defending champions St Macartan’s in a preliminary round encounter at the start of the month and qualified for the final with last weekend’s win over Coalisland.

They have a number of talented dual stars in their ranks, like Aine McNulty, Becky Santos and Beth Hones, while Errigal Ciaran will also have to keep close tabs on the likes of Meabh Mallon in midfield, playmaker Molly Loughran, and Hannah Cavlan, daughter of former Tyrone footballer Gerard.

Previously known as Aodh Ruadh, the ladies team merged under the Dungannon Clarkes banner heading into the 2025 season. The Dungannon girls have worked their way up from Junior level in the space of just a couple of years, so they’ve done remarkably well and it’ll be interesting to see how they get on in the showpiece occasion.