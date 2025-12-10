Jayne Henry takes over as lady captain at Dungannon club

THE Women’s Annual Meeting was held at Dungannon Golf Club, bringing together members to celebrate a successful season and mark a change in leadership.

Outgoing Lady Captain Vicki McCausland expressed her gratitude for the support and encouragement she received during her tenure.

Reflecting on the past season, Vicki highlighted several memorable moments, including the Tyrone & Fermanagh Senior Team’s victory in securing the Silver Salver, the enjoyable away day to Lisburn, a mini break in Headfort, and her personal highlight, Lady Captain’s Day in July.

Past Lady Captain Karen Bain paid tribute to Vicki’s “infectious charm, wit, generosity and incredible work ethic” as she presented her with the traditional Past Lady Captain’s brooch.

Then Vicki passed the role to Jayne Henry, who will serve as Lady Captain for 2026.

Jayne expressed her honour at being entrusted with the position of Lady Captain and thanked Vicki for her leadership and tireless energy.

She praised the members for their welcoming and inclusive spirit and shared her vision for the year ahead: “a season of golf, fresh air, friendship and, most importantly, fun.”

Lady Captain Jayne then introduced her Lady Vice-Captain, Una McAlinden, as an enthusiastic, competitive and committed member.

The meeting closed on a note of optimism and camaraderie, as members look forward to another exciting year on the course.

After a week of rain and snow Dungannon ladies took advantage of a few days when the course was playable to post a score for their respective teams in the penultimate round of the Winter League.

Forty cards were returned and three of the lower handicapped ladies were in top form. The best individual last week was Alexis Davidson with 22 points.

Lorna Stewart also excelled with 21 points, including a 2 at the 9th hole. Sarah Rafferty has played consistently well and last week carded 20 points, perhaps a contender for the Winter Lady trophy?

However, Winter League is a team effort and last week The Aces topped the leaderboard with The Greens in second place and The Putters taking third position. There is all to play for in the final week.

Sincere thanks to the ladies who collect all the cards and allocate the scores to the relevant teams.

A reminder that golf is not just about playing well and winning came last week with the sad news about a much-loved lady member, Eileen Moore.

More recent members may not have had the privilege of playing with Eileen, but to those who knew her she was a talented golfer and a wonderful playing partner.

Golf is a great way to meet and make friends for life and Eileen will be much missed and fondly remembered. The club sends its sincere condolences to her husband Norman and her children Jonathan, Lynda and David.