Jim Gavin to attend special event in Tyrone tomorrow

JIM Gavin is set to make one of his first public appearances since dropping out of the race for the Irish presidency at a Tyrone GAA-backed event at Garvaghey tomorrow (Friday).

The former Dublin manager will be in attendance at a breakfast event for the Red Hand Business Club, an organisation that brings together business leaders to support the development of Gaelic games in Tyrone.

Mr Gavin steered Dublin to five All-Ireland Senior Championship titles in a row between 2015 and 2019, an unprecedented achievement in the history of the sport.

He has also chaired the Football Review Committee, whose recommended rule changes aimed at improving Gaelic football as a spectacle were recently endorsed for permanent inclusion in the GAA’s official guide.

Mr Gavin was Fianna Fáil’s candidate for the recent Irish Presidential election, but he dramatically withdrew from the contest following a news report in the Irish Independent alleging Gavin owed €3,300 (£2,870) to a former tenant.

He is one of three high-profile All-Ireland winning managers who will be in attendance at the business breakfast.

Also on board is Feargal Logan, the distinguished former Tyrone footballer and manager who was recently unveiled as an ambassador for the organisation.

Limerick hurling manager John Kiely, who has guided the team to five All-Ireland Senior Championship titles, will also be in Garvaghey tomorrow.