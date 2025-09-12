Jody’s loss is keenly felt about Trillick – Brennan

SENIOR CHAMPIONSHIP FIRST ROUND

TRILLICK captain Lee Brennan has praised the personal qualities as well as the coaching acumen of the management team of Peter McGinnity and Richard Thornton given the tragedy which befell the club last season.

The GAA world was left reeling following the untimely passing of Jody Gormley prior to Christmas, the 53 year old having enjoyed a stellar career as both player and manager. The loss was obviously felt most keenly within his own community.

Jody’s last match on the line for Trillick was in the 2024 County Final against Errigal Ciaran, and as the side prepare for their first Championship assignment since, when they lock horns with Dungannon this Saturday evening in Carrickmore, Lee Brennan acknowledges that the pain is till raw.

“ We lost that match to Errigal but it was nothing compared to the loss we suffered a month or so later losing a manager and a friend. He was a great person and a great clubman so it’s still difficult for us all to take in. He was taken from us way too soon but what he taught us as players and people around Trillick will live on forever.”

Peter McGinnity was part of Jody’s highly successful management team at Donnelly Park, and has remained on this year, alongside former Coalisland star Richie Thornton. Brennan stated that their input has been invaluable, with the side topping Division One after an excellent league campaign.

“ Having Peter kept that bit of stability from last year. Richie has brought a new dimension to our tactics which we probably needed with the new rules coming in. He leaves no stone unturned and is a brilliant manager and brilliant coach. He is a brilliant man to learn from as well. We are lucky to have the two of them.”

Prolific marksman Brennan is skippering the side this year but he admits that his job is made easier by being surrounded by a whole crop of experienced and talented colleagues.

“The leadership isn’t down to one man. It is fifteen players and beyond that even. There are players who have won All-Irelands with their county, not just on the field but on the bench too, the likes of Niall Gormley and Paul Courtney.

“ To have that sort of experience to turn too in your group is vital. Then obviously you have the likes of Mattie, Richie and Rory too who have been there and done it at club and county level. Also there’s Seanie, Liam and Ciaran who have become part of the current Tyrone team.

” They are massive leaders for us as well even though they are all quite young. So it doesn’t matter where you look around the football field, you are going to find someone to look up to.”

One of the fancied contenders for the O’Neill Cup will topple this Saturday when the St Macartans clash with the Clarkes in probably the tie of the round in the Senior Championship. Lee however insists the list of potential winners is way more extensive than some are suggesting

“There are sixteen teams who will go into it believing they can win the Championship otherwise there is no point competing.

“ The year we won it in 2015 we had just come up from Division Two and hadn’t been talked about, so every team in Tyrone is well capable of winning the Championship.

“ The fact there hasn’t been a consecutive winner in twenty years says it all. It shows how competitive the Championship actually is and the actual quality and calibre of every team. That is why it is the best Championship in Ulster.”