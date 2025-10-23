Jody’s values still prevail in the Trillick team – Brennan

SENIOR CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL

TRILLICK captain Lee Brennan feels that the positive traits which were instilled in them by Jody Gormley have been continued by the current management team.

There will be an emotional backdrop to Sunday’s County Final as twelve months ago the corresponding fixture represented the last occasion that Jody patrolled the sidelines with his beloved Reds before his untimely death.

This weekend Trillick are set for their sixth appearance in the O’Neill Cup showpiece decider over the course of the past decade, a remarkable run of consistency which speaks volume for the depth of talent that has emerged at Donnelly Park in that period, as well as their insatiable hunger and desire.

Brennan stated that no-one epitomised the Reds spirit and drive more than Jody Gormley, adding that his influence and core values still ran deep within the club, and were clearly evident in the closing minutes of their semi-final victory over reigning champions Errigal Ciaran.

“ We hope to take any energy or inspiration that can be given because we know how tough Championship games are. Every game goes down to the wire in Tyrone and thank god we have been on the right side of it so far this year.

“ He (Jody) loved those type of games where you seen the dog displayed by every Trillick player. We worked hard and we just wanted it. Hard work prevails and that is exactly what Jody stood for. The new management in now- Richie (Thornton) and Peter (McGinnity) have instilled the exact same ethic in us.”

Trillick are gunning for their tenth Tyrone senior county title this weekend, their successful track record in the competition a marked contrast to opponents Loughmacrory who are set for their first ever final appearance.

Brennan warns though that St Teresa’s will be fully focused on making a long overdue breakthrough in the senior ranks.

“ They pushed us to the wire in the league. They have plenty of experience but also young fresh legs and exciting talent. They have five or six sets of brothers, the same as us, boys who are going to fight to the end for each other.

“ Loughmacrory will be genuine Championship contenders for a few years to come but they want to make the most of this chance no doubt in their first final. They went under the radar a bit throughout the league but they will be champing at the bit to beat us.”

Trillick took out holders Errigal last time out-1-13 to 1-11- so securing revenge for their loss to the Dunmoyle boys in 2024 final. Lee admitted that the margins between the sides are always wafer thin.

“ We were just so relieved to get over the line. You seen how intense it was and every man had to put their shoulder to the wheel. Every attack mattered, it was vital you made the most of every opportunity you got.

“ There was nothing in it. It was down to getting in blocks and tackles, you seen shots missed by inches. Whoever made the least mistakes was going to come through. Both teams probably had the same amount of opportunities to punish each other but thankfully we were on the right side of it this time.

“ Errigal got the whole way to the All-Ireland Club Final last year so everyone knows how good they are. We had to do our due diligence on them.

“ There was no great secret though, it was going to come down to hard work at the end of the day because you couldn’t question the quality in both teams.”

Brennan added that the huge fright which Trillick endured against rank outsiders Pomeroy in the quarter-final (the Plunketts hitting the crossbar with virtually the last kick when a goal would have put the Reds out) had acted as a massive wake-up call.

“ That game got away from us in the first half and we then spent the rest of it chasing them. It was never going to look pretty. We had to take it play by play, slow down the attacks and keep chipping away at Pomeroy.

“ We were lucky enough to be honest and easily could have been sitting at home watching the semi-final between Pomeroy and Errigal but we managed to rectify it.”