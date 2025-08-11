John Donnelly claims Captain’s Prize at Fintona

NEIL Bratton hosted his Captain’s Day at Fintona.

It was a tremendous success right through from the first ball was struck until the end of the celebrations.

Trillick man John Donnelly was a very popular winner with 42 points. John said it took him forty years to win a prize at Fintona Golf Club but was delighted to win such a prestigious competition.

All the other winners were tightly bunched together. Jason Gibson had a fantastic 66 gross to win his prize. He had seven birdies and a bogey on eleven – what a score!

There were the usual hard luck stories floating about but John called on all his experience to hold off the chasing pack.

Neill had a very busy two days but said he thoroughly enjoyed meeting players as they went out, and on their return.

He thanked all the relevant people who made his two days such a success. Once the presentation and meal were over the large crowd were entertained into the small hours of Sunday. Overall, everything went swimmingly.

Results: Captain’s Prize winner John Donnelly 42 pts; 2nd Conor McCullagh 40 pts c/b; section 0-9 Paddy McGurk 39 pts c/b; section 10 -19 Nathan Kelly 39 pts c/b; section 20+ Raymond Scott 40 pts c/b; best gross Jason Gibson 66 gross; seniors Jim Crozier38 pts c/b; Past captain Vincent Maguire 38 pts; council Aaron Shortt 39 pts; juvenile prize Roman McCabe 39 pts; front nine Pat Donnelly 24 pts; back nine Mark Welsh 21 pts; visitor Jeff Payne 23 pts; longest drive Dara McCullough; nearest the pin Gerard Cox.

The ladies played for the Captain’s prize on Tuesday and the results were: 1st Karen Burns 41 pts; runner-up Amanda Moffitt 37 pts; front nine Joan Hackett 20 pts; back nine Beverley Jobb 21 pts.

Congratulations to all the winners.

It is with great regret that we learned of the death of Eamonn Logue during the week.

Eamonn had been past captain and past president of our club. He also served for a period as treasurer and was a popular member,

The club sends sincere condolences to his wife Sheilagh and her family at this sad time.