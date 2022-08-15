This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
Advertisement

Johnston and Katsuta claim a top six finish in Finland

  • 15 August 2022
Johnston and Katsuta claim a top six finish in Finland
Chris CaldwellBy Chris Caldwell - 15 August 2022
1 minute read

Related articles:

Meeke masters five different tests Kelly family enjoyed their first Hungarian adventure Omagh’s Niamh helps Ireland to European bronze medal success

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)

You can share this post!

Advertisement

POWERED BY