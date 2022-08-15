Johnston and Katsuta claim a top six finish in Finland

WHILE disappointed at not reaching the podium at Rally Finland over the weekend, Aaron Johnston believes his and Takamoto Katsuta’s sixth place finish is a definite plus.

Going into the event they had realistic aspirations of a podium finish but in the end, due to changeable weather conditions and a couple of ill-timed spins, they had to settle for sixth.

But in the grand scheme of things that was hardly the worst result in the world for the Fintona co-driver and Taka-san, who did pick up a stage win during the ‘Finnish Grand Prix’ on the Friday.

“Our expectations were a bit higher than where we ended up but we were right in the podium battle until Friday,” he acknowledged.

“When the weather changed on Saturday, we didn’t have the feeling with the car and we had two spins and then a big spin on the last stage on Saturday evening, which ended the fight for fifth place. But we’re happy because it’s another finish and another good haul of points, which strengthens our grip on fifth place in the Championship, so from that point of view it was a good weekend.

“Yes, we would have liked to have taken a bit more out of it because the speed is there, it’s just about getting it to click all weekend, but we can be happy.

“And for me, it was particularly pleasing because my Dad [Ian Johnston] was in Finland at the weekend to watch the rally, which he thoroughly enjoyed.”

The duo will now move into the next round in Belgium, which takes place on tarmac on the weekend of August 18th to 21st when they will attempt to strengthen their position in the overall WRC standings.