Joint boss states that future challenges beckon for Clogher

A MARVELLOUS run to Croke Park for an All-Ireland Junior Final is now set to provide the inspiration that Clogher are requiring to boost their chances of become an established Tyrone Intermediate club while pushing for higher honours.

The prospect of using last Sunday’s experience as a force for good in relation to their footballing fortunes is a tantalising one for the Eire Ogs. First up, of course, will be the return to Tyrone League action in Division Two of the All-County League later this year.

Joint team manager, Kevin F McConnell, said gaining promotion was always their priority target in a year which brought them to within sight of Croke Park glory.

“Promotion was always our big push at the start of 2025 to get ourselves back into Intermediate football. We are certainly good enough to be there and we have a number of good young players coming in,” he said.

“The key for us now is to build on this and not rest on our laurels.

“But the disappointing thing about the result is that we didn’t convert our chances. We led at half-time and had probably left a few scores behind us.

“It’s all about moments at this level, Ballymac got a good start to the second half and we’ll probably have to look back at that at some stage.

“Then, we did get the chances, we just left behind us.”

A series of impressive results saw them win the Tyrone title at a canter, and they maintained that momentum on the provincial stage culminating in a narrow and memorable victory over Emyvale in the final.

One of their closest calls came against Tara in the Ulster Twinning Final, before the comprehensive win over Kiltimagh in the All-Ireland semi-final.

“We couldn’t be prouder of this group in terms of what they’ve done for us,” added Kevin F McConnell.

“Our biggest focus was getting back to Intermediate football. That aim has been achieved and it’s important that we use that now to push-on in 2026.

“This is a great group of players. Everything that we’ve asked of

this group this year, they’ve delivered.

“We’re really hurting, but that’s football.”

Now new challenges await, and the Clogher managers are hoping that all their experienced players, including midfielder, Barry McKenna, remain on board for the remainder of 2026.

“Hopefully they will stay on because what they bring there is so important for the younger lads, like the leadership and the examples that they set are very important.

“This isn’t a day for anyone making decisions like that but we hope to see them back out again.

“It’s been a great journey, it didn’t finish the way we wanted, but the memories are there forever.”