Jordan ready to knuckle down and prove his worth

THE swathe of new rules were introduced with attacking football very much in mind, and Tyrone forward Ethan Jordan says it’s no coincidence that he’s fallen back in love with the game.

Jordan was drafted into Malachy O’Rourke’s panel following an exceptional Championship campaign with Eglish, the highlight being an exceptional first-round showing against Coalisland where he scored an incredible 17 points.

He isn’t new by any means to intercounty football – indeed he was a key part of the Tyrone U20 set-up that bagged back-to-back Ulster Championship titles in 2019/20 – but this is the first time Jordan is getting his chance to impress at senior level.

He fared well in the McKenna Cup, scoring six points on his debut on a wet and windy Pomeroy day against Down, and his prevailing attitude is to train as hard as he possibly can and see where it takes him.

“I played for the U20s, it was a long time ago but, but I think the new rules suit me and has brought that bit of interest back.

“I was away playing soccer for Armagh City for two or three years but have stepped away this year to give it a good rattle with Tyrone, however long it lasts, time will tell.”

Tyrone’s National League campaign begins this Saturday at home to Kildare, and the starting line-up is likely to contain its fair share of seasoned campaigners in tandem with a number of newer faces. Jordan has warm words for those who have been there and done that at intercounty level with Tyrone.

“There were plenty of debutants in the McKenna Cup and on a personal level it was enjoyable. I picked up a bit of a knock over Christmas and missed a couple of challenge games.

“That was a bit frustrating but I’m back into it now and glad to get the chance.

“I’ve a lot to improve on and but it’s great that the experienced boys are very willing to help out. We’d be lost without them and they’re so keen to the whole group and we’ll see how things go. Boys are working very hard in training and that hopefully bodes well for Tyrone.”

Jordan, who was one of three Eglish represenatives on the McKenna Cup panel alongside goalkeeper Jack Gibney and Matthew Óg McGleenan, also praised the Tyrone management team spearheaded by Malachy O’Rourke for their welcoming and professional approach.

“It’s a really good environment. It can always be tricky going into somewhere new, but those boys really put the arms around us and make us feel at home. It’s a tough, competitive environment and everyone sets very high standards, but it’s a great place to be.

“Everyone’s looking forward to the National League and the McKenna Cup is great preparation, you can’t beat playing games. It’s been helpful for boys who’ve never played at this level before, in terms of maybe getting their foot in the door so to speak, but the competition for places is going to be even more fierce during the league.”