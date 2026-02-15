Junior Cup tie abandoned following mass brawl

SATURDAY may have been Valentine’s Day but there was little sign of love in the air at Youth Sport Omagh when a fifth round Craig Stanfield Junior Cup clash between Mountfield and Kilrea United was abandoned late in the second half following a mass melee involving players and supporters.

A video circulated on social media shortly after the unsavoury events showed punches being thrown during an on-field altercation involving as many as 40 people.

When the dust had eventually settled referee Barry Devenney abandoned the tie and any punishment subsequently dished out will depend largely on the match official’s report.

Suffice to say both teams run the risk of being thrown out of the prestigious IFA knockout competition and heavily fined for their bother.

Mountfield were leading 2-1 at the time the tie was abandoned.

On Wednesday evening last the winners of that tie had been drawn to face Connor at home in the quarter-finals.

In the draw the Fermanagh and Western sides were all kept apart with Enniskillen Rangers traveling to Rosario seconds, NFC Kesh visiting Ards Reserves and Enniskillen Town United making the triop to Grromsport.