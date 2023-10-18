Juvenile success for Omagh and Dromore Ladies

There was Adman Under-16 Ladies Championship success for both Omagh and Dromore last weekend.
The St Enda’s dominated the second half of the Grade One Championship final at Greencastle on Sunday. Early goals from Ella Tracey and Marianna Loughran had Kildress in control and the Tones led 2-4 to 0-5 by the break.
Kildress goalkeeper Ella Rose Quinn made three fine saves and the St Enda’s also hit the crossbar. There was more about Omagh in the second half with some massive scores from Emer Strain, Emer Cunningham, Clodagh McCanny and Emma McCrossan, while goalkeeper Sophie McCance made a couple of key stops and indeed a match winning save at the close.
In the Grade Two Championship Final Dromore emerged victorious over Aghaloo. The game finished with a four point St Dympna’s win.
In the Grade Three League Final Pomeroy were excellent as they secured the title with a 4-5 to 1-4 win over St Macartans.
