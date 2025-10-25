Kelly keen to lead Lough to history

SENIOR CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL

NATHAN Kelly cuts an impressive figure as the captain of this breakthrough Loughmacrory side.

Articulate and cordial, he also conveys a steely determination and admirable ambition to want more.

This isn’t a man interested in hearing generic platitudes tossed in his direction.

So while the 28-year old clearly appreciates what Sunday’s historic fixture with Trillick means for the tight-knit Loughmacrory community, for the players the surrounding hype and hoopla can’t be a distraction.

“ It’s unbelievable times for Loughmacrory, not just for those at home but those watching on from overseas. There are plenty of Loughmacrory people who wouldn’t have thought they’d ever live to see this.

“ It will be an incredibly emotional week for a lot of people but for the players we have another game to play next Sunday and that will be our focus.

“ That is the one that matters so we will knuckle down, get the recovery done after the semi-final and get ready on the training pitch this week.”

The full-back has been a pivotal figure in the heart of the St Teresa’s defence throughout the course of this memorable four match Championship odyssey but speaking in the aftermath of their pulsating semi-final replay triumph over parish rivals Carrickmore, he was keen to heap praise onto one of the younger squad members.

“ It feels great to get to a final. We’ve made a bit of history. I suppose this group has suffered its fair share of heartbreak over this past number of years and it looked towards the end there that it was going to happen again.

“ I just want to credit Ruairi McCullagh. You have to remember that lad is only nineteen. He missed a penalty in the biggest game in the club’s history which would have sealed the game for us.

“ Most lads would have went into their shell but it goes to show the character and leadership that he has at that young age that he had the temperament to stay calm and to say ‘give me the ball’. He was the man at that moment to step up and get the two pointer that got us over the line. Ruairi could easily have hid for that last play but he didn’t.”

The likes of McCullagh, Aodhan Donaghy and Eoin McElholm of course have made their mark at inter-county level with Tyrone teams in recent times but Kelly pinpoints another vital moment in their drawn first encounter with Carmen as a fitting example of this side’s attitude and application.

“ We weren’t ready to go down in either match. I think it is a sign of how this team has matured over this past number of years. Going down the stretch at Pomeroy the last day we were two points down and came back to draw that game. It looked like James Donaghy was going to go through and fist the ball over the bar to win it for Carrickmore at the end but Eoin McElholm got back.

“ He lost the ball and most players at that moment would have stood there with their hands on their head but Eoin got back and put in that tackle, and that’s the reason we got the second chance to make history. You can have all the talent in the world but you need that effort and hunger too.”

Loughmacrory were the superior team for much of the Carmen replay but the concession of three goals in the final quarter left their title hopes hanging on the precipice. Nathan stated that the nature of the Carrickmore fightback surprised no-one.

“ We grew up with those lads and we know them inside out. Regardless of who puts on a Carrickmore jersey they are deemed good enough to play for one of the top teams in Tyrone. You would be a fool to disrespect Carrickmore and the history they have in their club.

“ We knew it would be a massive task and especially with the emotional baggage which came with it as well. We tried our best to downplay that but it’s the heat of battle in Championship football.”

Looking ahead to Sunday however the St Teresa’s skipper appreciates that his side will have to up their game significantly if they are to topple the mighty Reds.

“ Trillick were beaten in the Intermediate Final in 2014 by Dungannon and the following year they won the O’Neill Cup. We are now ten years on from that and in my opinion they have been the kingpins in Tyrone over that period. They are the gold standard.

“ We have so much respect for Trillick as a club for what they do. I couldn’t think of a more worthy opponent to come up against in the final.

“But over this past few years we have all been building up to this moment and hopefully we can take it one step further. However we know the semi-final performance won’t be good enough because you can’t be conceding four goals and expect to be lifting the O’Neill Cup.”