Kerr appointed new Beragh Swifts manager

FORMER Enniskillen Rangers boss Michael Kerr has been appointed the manager of Beragh Swifts.

Kerr was a multiple winner with hometown club Rangers who he guided to four Junior Cup triumphs and three Mercer League titles.

A couple of months ago Kerr announced he was stepping down as supremo at The Ball Range after some ten years in charge.

During an Ulster Herald Bootroom podcast last month (available on Spotify) he hinted that if another opportunity to work in the local game presented itself he would give it due consideration.

In taking up the manager’s position at Fountain Lane, Kerr replaces Wes Ferguson, who back in March was appointed to the new management team at Dergview.

In the interim period, Philip Fegan took the reins on a temporary basis which culminated in Beragh defeating Ardstraw in a Division One relegation play-off to maintain their top flight status.

