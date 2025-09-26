BROUGHT TO YOU BY
Kesh versus Killen is top of the F&W bill this weekend

  • 26 September 2025
Andy Crawford and Trevor Morriosn take their Killen team to Kesh this weekend.
Tommy Nethery - 26 September 2025
THE Fermanagh and Western League continues on Saturday with a handful of mouth-watering fixtures.

And the games don’t come any bigger than the meeting of defending league champions Killen Rangers, and last season’s Mercer League runners-up, NFC Kesh, at Michael Connolly Park.

In recent times, Kesh have come out on top in this particular fixture and indeed last season completed a league double over Andy Crawford and Clive Morrison’s team.

On Saturday the Fermanagh team dropped their first points when drawing 1-1 with Strathroy Harps while Killen recorded their first victory with a 2-1 home win over Enniskillen Rangers.

Elswhere in Division One, Strathroy Harps hosts Lisbellaw United, who will be hoping to bounce back from a disappointing 5-1 home defeat to Dergview Reserves, while Augher Stars entertain promoted Magheraveely, who last time out secured an eye-catching 1-1 draw against Enniskillen Town United.

In the only other game in Division One, Beragh Swifts square up to Tummery Athletic at Crawford’s Lane.

In Division Two the pick of the games is the meeting of Castlederg United and Omagh Hospitals at Spamount while Irvinestown Wanderers visit Fintona Swifts.

Ardstraw meanwhile face Mountfield at Youth Sport Omagh while Newtown United host Mountjoy United at Vaughan’s Holm.

REPORTS IN MONDAY’S TYRONE HERALD

 

