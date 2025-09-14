Key wins as Tyrone SFC springs into action

THE inclement conditions failed to dampen the spirits of the winning teams in what was an exciting first round of action in the Tyrone senior championship.

After the drama of Trillick’s victory over Dungannon on Saturday night, there were four more key clashes down for decision on Sunday, and they produced plenty of quality action despite the rain and wind.

Former Tyrone star, Ronan O’Neill, was the star man as Omagh scored a big win over Derrylaughan. The Kevin Barry’s were missing the Red Hand captain, Brian Kennedy and their ace scoretaker, Tomas Carney and had no answer to the St Enda’s who emerged the easiest of victors.

Advertisement

It was a whole lot closer in the second game at Plunkett Park in Pomeroy. Dromore entered the tie confident of victory after a fine finish to their All-County League campaign. But the St Malachy’s were on top and, with Niall Morgan dominant and Darren McCurry also starring, they emerged with a place in the quarter final booked.

Two first half goals courtesy of Daniel Fullerton did the trick for Carrickmore in their match against Moortown. The corner forward struck twice in the first half as Carmen, who were the last team to retain the Tyrone title, cruised to success. Moortown got a late consolation goal from Blaine Ryan with the very last kick.

Donaghmore, meanwhile, are celebrating after they emerged with the plaudits following an intriguing parish derby against Galbally. It was a real closely fought contest which the St Patrick’s eventually shaded thanks to some great performances from the likes of Joey Clarke and Noah Grimes.

Meanwhile, in the Intermedoaye championship first round replay, Beragh were 5-14 to 1-10 winners over Drumquin. The Red Knights hit five goals in five minutes at the end of the first half and kept their opponents at bay to seal a quarter final place against Aghaloo.