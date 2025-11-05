Kildress Ladies see off St Teresa’s to make Division 2 Final

LADIES ACL DIVISION TWO SEMI-FINALS

Loughmacrory 2-3 Kildress 1-7

ONCE again Kildress held the Indian sign over Loughmacrory as they edged a tense Division Two league semi-final with a point to spare in what was another thriller.

Loughmacrory will rue a hatful of missed chances and they also tested the woodwork several times.

It proved to be a disappointing end to what had been a massive season for the St Teresa’s. They went through their campaign undefeated until last Saturday. A potential lack of experience proved their eventual downfall as they failed to press home their advantage at times.

Niamh Fox did hit two goals with Lucy McCullagh and Laura Duff tagging on points. Claire Gallagher worked tirelessly at midfield but despite their best efforts it was the Tones who came out on top.

Meanwhile Intermediate champions St Davog’s return to action after their unfortunate Ulster exit on Sunday with a trip to Arthur Mallon Park to face Edendork in the second Division Two semi-final. The hosts finished second on the table with Aghyaran three points shy of them in the run in.

Winning the McGarvey Cup was a massive boost for the West Tyrone side and with it the prize of a return to senior ranks but face a well organised Edendork who will be well up for this outing after a very disappointing Championship exit at the hands of Moy.

Sunday’ s league semi-final could well be a high scoring contest after their early season clash ended with a 5-20 to 4-14 win for the St Davogs at McHugh Park. The winners face Kildress in the final.