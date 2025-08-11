Kildress prove too sharp for Killeeshil

Killeeshil 0-15 Kildress 2-15

GOALS in each half helped Kildress overcome a spirited St Mary’s side at Killeeshil on Friday evening in ACL Division Two.

Killeeshil were on the chase of their first win this season but the St Mary’s can still be optimistic despite the result. They played decent football but the St Mary’s were wayward with shots that either drifted wide or were safely collected by Tones keeper Nathan McKernan on various occasions. A swirling breeze, that shifted in direction at times, didn’t do either side many favours in range of the posts.

Home custodian Ciaran Reilly plus Ciaran O’Neill, Conal Monaghan, Packie McMullan, Dillion O’Neill, Tomas Hoy, Gary Reilly, Ruairi O’Neill and company all battled well against Kildress but the Wolfe Tones took their opportunities more economically.

Kildress arrived on the back of a good recent run of results and the Wolfe Tones sealed a sixth success here. Cormac Loughran, Jonathon Connolly, Shea Tracey, Michael-John Connolly and further up the field Caolan McNamee plus a lively Shea Quinn were among several to shine in this win for the Wolfe Tones.

The visitors led at half-time 1-9 to 0-9, their goal registered in the ninth minute following a fast-paced move that Shea Quinn finished with a crisp shot. Killeeshil had been leading 0-3 to 0-2 beforehand as Packie McMullan landed a brace of frees and Cahil Rafferty pointed. The Tones had replied earlier via two Shea Quinn points, one from a free.

Quinn’s goal preceded a Jonathan Connolly point as Kildress moved three ahead and Ciaran Reilly in the St Mary’s nets made a good save when Corey Holland went for goal. Callum McNamee for the Tones and Ruairi O’Neill then exchanged points.

Kildress midfielder Shea Tracey blasted over a two-pointer to push the away lead out to five points. Eoin O’Neill pointed in reply for the St Mary’s and Cormac Loughran responded with a point at the opposite end.

Ruairi O’Neill fired over his second St Mary’s point, Shea Quinn on target with a point to counter that score. McMullan had a further home free but Quinn was again on the scoresheet from open play.

Ciaran O’Neill and Gary Reilly both pointed before the break for Killeeshil as the St Mary’s turned round three adrift on 1-9 to 0-9.

Killeeshil started the second half sharply, scoring two quick points via Gary Reilly and Tomas Hoy. The home team also fluffed a few opportunities during this spell.

A second two-pointer from distance by Shea Tracey restored a three-point cushion for the Tones. Michael O’Neill was close to landing a two-pointer himself on behalf of Killeeshil but had to settle for one.

Callum Holland pointed for the Tones and then Kildress pounced for their second goal of proceedings. Jonathan Connolly did well on the approach and Shea Tracey rattled the net to establish a six-point advantage after 45 minutes.

Michael Carty got Killeeshil back on track by pointing but Shea Quinn converted a free to maintain the two-goal gap. St Mary’s keeper Ciaran Reilly and his defence subsequently did well to block down two goal chances carved out by Kildress as time ticked away.

The St Mary’s needed goals of their own by now but efforts by Connolly and Quinn gave Killeeshil eight to make up on the scoreboard. McMullan claimed a double pointer but both league points belonged to Kildress.

Scorers

Killeeshil: Packie McMullan 0-5( 3f, 1 x 0-2), Gary Reilly 0-3, Ruairi O’Neill 0-2, Tomas Hoy 0-1, Michael Carty 0-1, Cahil Rafferty 0-1, Ciaran O’Neill 0-1, Eoin Neill 0-1

Kildress: Shea Quinn 1-7 (2f, 1 x 45), Shea Tracey 1-4 (2 x 0-2), Jonathan Connolly 0-2, Cormac Loughran 0-1, Caolan McNamee 0-1

Teams

Killeeshil: Ciaran Reilly, Adam McGonnell, Ciaran O’Neill, Liam Traynor, Eoin Neill, Conall Monaghan, Michael Carty, Packie McMullan, Dillion O’Neill, Cahil Rafferty, Tomas Hoy, Luke Donnelly, Michael O’Neill, Michael O’Neill, Ruairi O’Neill. Subs: Mark Donnelly for A McGonnell, Sean Russell for L Traynor

Kildress: Nathan McKernan, Tiarnan McNamee, Callum Holland, Jack Loughran, Darragh Corey, Cormac Loughran, Jonathan Connolly, Shea Tracey, Michael–John Connolly, Shea Loughran, Caolan McNamee, Oisin McDonald, Philip Lennon, Corey Holland, Shea Quinn. Subs: Adam Connolly for C Holland, Donal Keenan for D Corey

Referee: Michael McErlain, Clonoe